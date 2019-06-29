Experts Task NCAA On Oversight, Regulatory Functions

Stakeholders in the nation’s aviation industry have urged the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to live up to its constitutional mandate and responsibilities as regards oversight and regulatory activities related to Nigeria’s airspace management.

The aviation experts made up of members of the Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ASRTI) also advised NCAA to try and implement all the Safety Recommendations issued by Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) to advance the safety of Nigerian Airspace.

The aviation professionals gave the advice at the weekend through a communiqué issued at the end of ASRTI 2nd 2019 Quarterly Business Breakfast Meeting held at Golfview Hotel in Ikeja GRA, Lagos with the theme: “Safety Challenges In Air Navigation and Air Traffic Service Delivery In Nigeria”

In the official statement made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday signed by the group’s President, Dr Gbenga Olowo, ASRTI emphasised that “there is a need for NCAA to be proactive and innovative towards airspace regulation, as weakness or failure of a regulatory body leads to many incidents while it is the accumulation of incidents that ultimately leads to air accidents”.

The group however, advised Aircraft Operators to inform both NCAA and AIB promptly about their records of incidents and serious incidents as part of efforts to prevent actual accidents while NCAA should always share any operational occurrence from the operator with AIB better still include AIB as a recipient in the Mandatory Occurrence Report(MOR).

To address the Human capital deficiency in Air Navigation and Air Traffic Services, the ASRTI members advised that the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) should engage more with NCAT and where possible should sign Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with relevant specialised training institutions within and outside the country to collaborate on the skills gap in addition to using retired competent professionals to shore up any gap in the interim as done in other climes.

“Since it is only a few local airlines that have Global Positioning System (GPS) equipped aircraft, NAMA should develop two different charts; one for GPS equipped aircraft operators and the other for non-GPS equipped aircraft to ensure that safety assurance in Nigerian airspace is enhanced, while NCAA should like other regulators develop and publish the mandates for these service”, the group stated.

The group equally encouraged NAMA to continue with the infrastructure strategy in place which ensures that existing and future CNS/ATM facilities are harmonised and integrated to upscale its capacity to deliver its published services.

To ensure regular availability of electricity power without which airspace management cannot be effective, the experts advised that NAMA should include private sector initiative and collaboration such as IPP in its proposals to government.

On the Ministry of Aviation, the experts said “the Federal Ministry of Aviation should be scrapped while the various aviation agencies should report directly to the Ministry of Transportation as obtained in advanced climes to avoid political interference in professional aviation activities.

This, according to them will enable professionals in the industry do their jobs effectively while enhancing safety of the Nigerian airspace.