Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

I Have Never Raped Anybody In My Life – COZA Founder

Published

1 min ago

on

Embattled senior pastor and founder of Common Wealth of Zion (COZA), has denied the rape allegation leveled against him by Busola Dakolo, wife of sensational soul singer, Timi Dakolo.

Dakolo, mother of three, yesterday, made a shocking revelation in a detailed interview with Chude Jideonwo, a lawyer and journalist on YNaija channel, of how the Abuja-based cleric raped her as a teenager.

The viral video report has set social media and other online platforms on fire, evoking shock, backlash and criticism from Nigerians, especially the Christian community.

However, in his reaction, the embattled preacher posted a statement on his IG page @biodunfatoyinbo, denying the allegation, adding that he had never raped a woman all his life.

In the statement addressed from the ‘Office of the Senior Pastor’, Fatoyinbo described the allegation as false and baseless claim targeted at destroying his reputation and that of his church.

“I have never in my life raped anybody even as an unbeliever and I am absolutely innocent of this,” the statement reads in part.

In 2013, the cleric, popularly called “Gucci Pastor”, because of his flamboyant fashion style, was also entangled in an allegation of infidelity with one Ese Walter, a former member of the church.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

I Have Never Raped Anybody In My Life – COZA Founder

Embattled senior pastor and founder of Common Wealth of Zion (COZA), has denied the rape allegation leveled against him by...
NEWS3 mins ago

NAF Graduates 307 Non Technical Ground Personnel

As part of efforts to develop capacity, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has graduated 307 professional non-technical ground personnel from...
NEWS5 mins ago

‘Corps Members Caught Smoking Indian Hemp Will Be Dismissed’

The director-general, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, has said that any corps member caught smoking Indian...
NEWS18 mins ago

TB Joshua Pulls 40,000 To Mount Precipice

The ancient town of Nazareth, for two days, Sunday, June 23 and Monday, June 24, was agog as people from...
NEWS20 mins ago

Youth Council Distances Self From Award On Obasanjo

National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), yesterday, disassociated itself from an award conferred on former President Olusegun Obasanjo. The NYCN,...
NEWS21 mins ago

Declare Your Assets Publicly, PDP Tells Buhari, Osinbajo, Others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, challenged President Mohammadu Buhari and Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, newly elected president of...
FRSC at a road accident scene FRSC at a road accident scene
NEWS28 mins ago

8 Injured As 2 Commuter Buses Collide In Awka

No fewer than eight people sustained various degrees of injuries in a head-on collison involving two commercial vehicles at Amawbia...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: