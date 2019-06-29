NEWS
I Have Never Raped Anybody In My Life – COZA Founder
Embattled senior pastor and founder of Common Wealth of Zion (COZA), has denied the rape allegation leveled against him by Busola Dakolo, wife of sensational soul singer, Timi Dakolo.
Dakolo, mother of three, yesterday, made a shocking revelation in a detailed interview with Chude Jideonwo, a lawyer and journalist on YNaija channel, of how the Abuja-based cleric raped her as a teenager.
The viral video report has set social media and other online platforms on fire, evoking shock, backlash and criticism from Nigerians, especially the Christian community.
However, in his reaction, the embattled preacher posted a statement on his IG page @biodunfatoyinbo, denying the allegation, adding that he had never raped a woman all his life.
In the statement addressed from the ‘Office of the Senior Pastor’, Fatoyinbo described the allegation as false and baseless claim targeted at destroying his reputation and that of his church.
“I have never in my life raped anybody even as an unbeliever and I am absolutely innocent of this,” the statement reads in part.
In 2013, the cleric, popularly called “Gucci Pastor”, because of his flamboyant fashion style, was also entangled in an allegation of infidelity with one Ese Walter, a former member of the church.
