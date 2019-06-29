NAF Graduates 307 Non Technical Ground Personnel

As part of efforts to develop capacity, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has graduated 307 professional non-technical ground personnel from sundry courses at the Military Training Centre (MTC) Kaduna.

This is in continuation of the drive of the Chief of the Air Staff to build capacity in all areas of critical competencies to raise a highly professional and disciplined force through capacity building initiatives for the effective, efficient and timely employment of air power in response to Nigeria’s national security imperatives.

A statement by the Director of Public and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said the courses covered areas such as Personnel and Administration Management, Air Police Special Investigation and Intelligence training, Physical Education, Music as well as Clerical training, which are part of career progression trainings to build adequate capacity for excellent service delivery.

Speaking at the occasion, The Chief of Administration Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Kingsley Lar reminded the graduands that the occasion marked the beginning of a new vista in their careers and implored them to apply the knowledge and skills they had acquired during the various courses to improve their chosen specialty in the NAF.

“I implore you to remain focused as you strive to fully develop your potentials in our collective drive to move the Service forward”, he said.

He further disclosed that the NAF expects the highest level of proficiency from them in the discharge of their duties.

The CAS charged the graduating students to maintain the already established standards in terms of loyalty, discipline and performance, as they return to their respective units, having been re-galvanized and better equipped to face future challenges.

Earlier in his opening address, the Commandant MTC, Air Commodore Jubrin Usman, disclosed that the Centre runs 2 categories of sundry courses, which are the basic and upgrading/specialist courses.

He explained that the basic courses are aimed at equipping non-technical ground specialists with skills and requisite knowledge to perform creditably in their assigned NAF specialties, while the upgrading courses are meant to provide advanced skills and in-depth knowledge to enable personnel function effectively in higher responsibilities.