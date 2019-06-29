NDLEA Destroys 13.5 acres of Cannabis, Seized 2.5 Kilograms in Delta

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA, has said no fewer than 13.5 acres of cannabis sativa farms have been destroyed with a total of 2,528.47 kilograms of illicit drugs seized in Delta State in the last one year.

The state command, Hon. Obiefule Dennis Chidi who revealed the statistics in Ughelli, during the grand finale of the 2019 United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking, said 89,652,84 quantities of illicit drugs were publicly destroyed.

He said the command has secured a total of 24 persons who were convicted saying they will remain focused in the fight against drugs abuse in the state.

According to him, the command in collaboration with the Delta State Drug Control Committee, had made remarkable progress in stemming the worrisome problem as well as in drug abuse and preventive education.

He pointed out that a total 253 teachers drown from 253 secondary schools across the state were sensitised on the consequences of drug abuse, noting that 53 of the schools have established drug free clubs.

While speaking on the theme of the 2019 world drug day, “Health for Justice, Justice for fir Health” stressed that both justice and health are the two sides of the same coin that aimed at addressing the problem in the society.

He said the best way to check the menace of drugs in the country was effective collaboration between the health and justice institutions.

He however noted that the command is constrained by non-availability of drug treatments and rehabilitation centres.