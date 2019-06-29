Connect with us
Advertise With Us

CRIME

NDLEA Destroys 13.5 acres of Cannabis, Seized 2.5 Kilograms in Delta

Published

1 min ago

on

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA, has said no fewer than 13.5 acres of cannabis sativa farms have been destroyed with a total of 2,528.47 kilograms of illicit drugs seized in Delta State in the last one year.

The state command, Hon. Obiefule Dennis Chidi  who revealed the statistics in Ughelli, during the grand finale of the 2019 United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking, said 89,652,84 quantities of illicit drugs were publicly destroyed.

He said the command has secured a total of 24 persons who were convicted saying they will remain focused in the fight against drugs abuse in the state.

According to him, the command in collaboration with the Delta State Drug Control Committee, had made remarkable progress in stemming the worrisome problem as well as in drug abuse and preventive education.

He pointed out that a total 253 teachers drown from 253 secondary schools across the state were sensitised on the consequences of drug abuse, noting that 53 of the schools have established drug free clubs.

While speaking on the theme of the 2019 world drug day, “Health for Justice, Justice for fir Health” stressed that both justice and health are the two sides of the same coin that aimed at addressing the problem in the society.

He said the best way to check the menace of drugs in the country was effective collaboration between the health and justice institutions.

He however noted that the command is constrained by non-availability of drug treatments and rehabilitation centres.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

CRIME1 min ago

NDLEA Destroys 13.5 acres of Cannabis, Seized 2.5 Kilograms in Delta

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA, has said no fewer than 13.5 acres of cannabis sativa farms have been destroyed...
No To Corruption No To Corruption
NEWS6 mins ago

40 Traditional Rulers In S’S Complete Training On Fight Against Corruption

Campaign against the canker worm of corruption initiated by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari received a boast, as an...
NEWS9 mins ago

African American Tourists Visit Oba Of Benin

Fifty African American tourists, who are in Benin City, Edo State capital, to trace their origin, have visited the Palace...
NEWS26 mins ago

Sokoto Water Board Spends Over 120m Monthly Running Cost- AGM

Sokoto State Water Board (SSWB) spends over N120million as monthly running cost in its continued effort towards supplying safe and...
NEWS28 mins ago

Ekiti Boils As Herdsmen Kill Local Hunter

People of Orin Ekiti in Ido-Osi local government of Ekiti Ekiti Saturday took to the streets to protest the killing...
NEWS30 mins ago

Experts Task NCAA On Oversight, Regulatory Functions

Stakeholders in the nation’s aviation industry have urged the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to live up to its constitutional...
NEWS53 mins ago

NBC Lifts Suspension On Daar Communications’ Broadcast License

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), yesterday, announced that it has lifted the suspension placed on the operating license of Daar...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: