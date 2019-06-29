NEWS
Niger Holds LG Polls As IPAC Rejects Fee
Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) has released the timetable for the local government election scheduled to hold end of next month.
The released timetable is coming on the heels of signing into law, a bill making provision for independent funding of the commission by the governor at the beginning of this week.
The timetable, which was unveiled during a stakeholders’ meeting on Thursday, in Minna, fixed July 31st as tentative date for the election.
The Commission, yesterday, unveiled the timetable before the political parties who adopted it but frowned at the parts of the law that stated that the chairmanship candidates must pay N100, 000 and Councillorship N20, 000 for administrative purposes.
The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) state secretary, Mohammed Bello Maikujeri, said that they have rejected NSIEC proposition on the fees, arguing that the fees would stop small parties and prevent them from contesting, while giving major parties an edge.
The IPAC secretary said, “We rejected the fixing of nomination fees and called on state government, NSIEC and other stakeholders to help in scrapping it in order to give small parties the leverage to effectively participate and test their popularity during the coming exercise,”
While commending the State Assembly and government for enacting and assenting to the law abolishing caretaker committee, IPAC secretary described it as progressive and a step in the right direction.
