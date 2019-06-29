NEWS
NYSC DG Warns Corps Members Against Misconduct
Brig.-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has warned the 2019 Batch `B’ corps members against improper behavior and misconduct.
Ibrahim gave the warning after an inspection of the 2019 Batch `B’ NYSC members’ hostel at Okada Grammar School, Okada, Edo on Saturday.
The NYSC boss appealed to corps members to be guided by the NYSC Act and bye-laws which had been given to them to avoid running into problems during the service year.
He drew the attention of female corps members on the need to uphold the dignity of their womanhood by not indulging in shameful behaviour.
“Please don’t embark on unauthorised journey. Be focused, disciplined and do not make yourself readily available to kidnappers.
“Be disciplined in the discharge of your duties and uphold loyalty to the NYSC scheme.
“Always inform your friends of your whereabout and be security-conscious. Wherever you are posted, ensure you locate the nearest police station or army barracks and interact with them,’’ Ibrahim said.
The director-general encouraged corps member to embrace the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme which had been put in place to make them employers of labour and wealth creators.
He warned against unauthorised journeys which he said was the cause of many accidents during the service year. (NAN)
