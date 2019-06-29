NEWS
Sokoto Water Board Spends Over 120m Monthly Running Cost- AGM
Sokoto State Water Board (SSWB) spends over N120million as monthly running cost in its continued effort towards supplying safe and portable drinking water to people of the state, Nasiru Muazu has said.
Muazu, who is the Deputy General Manager of the agency however lamented that their monthly income generation from consumers is less than 30 million naira.
Speaking on what the agency (SSWB) incurs to produce water every month at a media training organized by Effective Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene Services (E-WASH), Nasiru divulged that the agency depend on the state government for sustainnance as they generate far less than what can keep them ongoing.
According to him, population increase, ever increasing cost of water treatment chemicals, daily diesel demands because of poor power supply as well the deliberate refusal of consumers to pay bills continue to pose serious challenge to their operation.
Though, he noted that the SSWB has initial designed capacity of 24 million gallons per day, adding however that the daily water demand of the state has gone up to 90 milion litters per day as they have over 900,000 consumers within the metropolis and can at best produce 50million gallons per day.
Nasiru further decry the attitude of consumers saying despite the economic reality, most of them does not see water supply as an economic goods rather a social services hence not willing to pay.
He also noted that, the state government pays the over 600 staff of SSWB and still provide monies for the agency to consistent supply water to the people of the state every month.
MOST READ
Sokoto Water Board Spends Over 120m Monthly Running Cost- AGM
Sokoto State Water Board (SSWB) spends over N120million as monthly running cost in its continued effort towards supplying safe and...
Ekiti Boils As Herdsmen Kill Local Hunter
People of Orin Ekiti in Ido-Osi local government of Ekiti Ekiti Saturday took to the streets to protest the killing...
Experts Task NCAA On Oversight, Regulatory Functions
Stakeholders in the nation’s aviation industry have urged the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to live up to its constitutional...
NBC Lifts Suspension On Daar Communications’ Broadcast License
The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), yesterday, announced that it has lifted the suspension placed on the operating license of Daar...
Police Arrest 62 Criminal Suspects In Kaduna
The Kaduna State Police Command on Friday said it had arrested no fewer than 62 criminal suspects in two weeks....
EFCC Gets Final Forfeiture Order On N49m
Justice Saleh Musa Shuaibu of the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna, has ordered the final forfeiture of the sum...
I Have Never Raped Anybody In My Life – COZA Founder
Embattled senior pastor and founder of Common Wealth of Zion (COZA), has denied the rape allegation leveled against him by...
MOST POPULAR
- CRIME2 hours ago
Bandits Terrorising Us Now Hungry – Emir
- COVER STORIES2 hours ago
Pupils, Workers Abandon FG-built Almajiri Schools
- COVER STORIES2 hours ago
NRC, Ghana Deny $2bn Railway Contract
- NEWS2 hours ago
Adamawa Govt Inaugurates 6-Man State Livestock Transformation C’ttee
- COVER STORIES2 hours ago
Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF Protest Killing Of Nigerians In S’Africa
- SPONSORED12 hours ago
Stop Killing Your Erection: 7 Things To Avoid, Natural Solution to Triple Your Stamina & Last 38 Minutes S3x
- POLITICS1 hour ago
Nomination Forms: APC Coalition Group Seek Refund Of Funds To Aspirants.
- NEWS8 hours ago
Security: Army Solicits Citizens’ Support