Sokoto Water Board Spends Over 120m Monthly Running Cost- AGM

Sokoto State Water Board (SSWB) spends over N120million as monthly running cost in its continued effort towards supplying safe and portable drinking water to people of the state, Nasiru Muazu has said.

Muazu, who is the Deputy General Manager of the agency however lamented that their monthly income generation from consumers is less than 30 million naira.

Speaking on what the agency (SSWB) incurs to produce water every month at a media training organized by Effective Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene Services (E-WASH), Nasiru divulged that the agency depend on the state government for sustainnance as they generate far less than what can keep them ongoing.

According to him, population increase, ever increasing cost of water treatment chemicals, daily diesel demands because of poor power supply as well the deliberate refusal of consumers to pay bills continue to pose serious challenge to their operation.

Though, he noted that the SSWB has initial designed capacity of 24 million gallons per day, adding however that the daily water demand of the state has gone up to 90 milion litters per day as they have over 900,000 consumers within the metropolis and can at best produce 50million gallons per day.

Nasiru further decry the attitude of consumers saying despite the economic reality, most of them does not see water supply as an economic goods rather a social services hence not willing to pay.

He also noted that, the state government pays the over 600 staff of SSWB and still provide monies for the agency to consistent supply water to the people of the state every month.