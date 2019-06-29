TB Joshua Pulls 40,000 To Mount Precipice

The ancient town of Nazareth, for two days, Sunday, June 23 and Monday, June 24, was agog as people from more than 50 countries of the world stormed the birth place of Jesus Christ for a Christian religious programme tagged ‘Nazareth Meeting’ with popular Nigerian pastor, Prophet T B Joshua. The event was held on the historical Mount Precipice, at the newly constructed amphitheatre at the entrance to the city of Nazareth.

Thousands of worshippers flocked to the historical mountain where, according to Bible history, Jesus Christ was rejected by his people.

On all the days of the event, although the programme was billed to start at 4pm and end by 8pm, as early as 11 am, many were already at the entrance of amphitheatre waiting for the gate to open.

The Mount Precipice amphitheatre, built and donated to the city by Prophet TB Joshua and his EmmanuelTV partners, has a capacity of 40,000. It was filled with thousands sitting on the plastic chairs provided at the overflow.

Prophet TB Joshua’s message was titled: ‘We are Known by Our Love.’ He urged the congregation to love one another irrespective of religion or race and that love comes from God. His words: “God measures our love for Him and for our neigbour. Any one who does not love his fellow man, cannot love God whom he has not seen. This is His command: whoever loves God must also love his fellow man.

Throughout the two-day meeting on Mount Precipice, there was no protest, no security breach and no accident.