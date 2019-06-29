Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

TB Joshua Pulls 40,000 To Mount Precipice

Published

1 min ago

on

The ancient town of Nazareth, for two days, Sunday, June 23 and Monday, June 24, was agog as people from more than 50 countries of the world stormed the birth place of Jesus Christ for a Christian religious programme tagged ‘Nazareth Meeting’ with popular Nigerian pastor, Prophet T B Joshua. The event was held on the historical Mount Precipice, at the newly constructed amphitheatre at the entrance to the city of Nazareth.

Thousands of worshippers flocked to the historical mountain where, according to Bible history, Jesus Christ was rejected by his people.

On all the days of the event, although the programme was billed to start at 4pm and end by 8pm, as early as 11 am, many were already at the entrance of amphitheatre waiting for the gate to open.

The Mount Precipice amphitheatre, built and donated to the city by Prophet TB Joshua and his EmmanuelTV partners, has a capacity of 40,000. It was filled with thousands sitting on the plastic chairs provided at the overflow.

Prophet TB Joshua’s message was titled: ‘We are Known by Our Love.’ He urged the congregation to love one another irrespective of religion or race and that love comes from God. His words: “God measures our love for Him and for our neigbour. Any one who does not love his fellow man, cannot love God whom he has not seen. This is His command: whoever loves God must also love his fellow man.

Throughout the two-day meeting on Mount Precipice, there was no protest, no security breach and no accident.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

TB Joshua Pulls 40,000 To Mount Precipice

The ancient town of Nazareth, for two days, Sunday, June 23 and Monday, June 24, was agog as people from...
NEWS3 mins ago

Youth Council Distances Self From Award On Obasanjo

National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), yesterday, disassociated itself from an award conferred on former President Olusegun Obasanjo. The NYCN,...
NEWS3 mins ago

Declare Your Assets Publicly, PDP Tells Buhari, Osinbajo, Others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, challenged President Mohammadu Buhari and Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, newly elected president of...
FRSC at a road accident scene FRSC at a road accident scene
NEWS10 mins ago

8 Injured As 2 Commuter Buses Collide In Awka

No fewer than eight people sustained various degrees of injuries in a head-on collison involving two commercial vehicles at Amawbia...
NEWS11 mins ago

Niger Holds LG Polls As IPAC Rejects Fee

Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) has released the timetable for the local government election scheduled to hold end of...
NEWS14 mins ago

Election Monitors Seek Lawyers, Doctors As Collation Officers

Election Monitors in the country have urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to engage professionals such as; lawyers, medical...
NEWS15 mins ago

NYSC DG Warns Corps Members Against Misconduct

Brig.-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has warned the 2019 Batch `B’ corps members against improper behavior...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: