40 Traditional Rulers Complete Training On Anti-graft War
The campaign against corruption initiated by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, received a boost, as a non-governmental organisation (NGO), under the aegis of Interfaith Anti-corruption Network ended the training of 40 traditional rulers in South South zone.
The traditional leaders were trained on how to join hands with the federal government in the fight against corruption in their various domains.
speaking with journalists in Calabar,, at the end of the training, Co-coordinator for Interfaith Anti-corruption network, who is collaborating with Bishop Dr Emma Isong to pilot the affairs for interfaith Anti-corruption Network in Nigeria, (IANN), Imam Shehu Abdulkareem Majemu , urged the traditional rulers to demonstrate every aspect of the training received at the symposium.
He said that with skills acquired at the training session, it’s believed that every iota of cankerworm/cancer of corruption existing in their domains would be removed.
Isong, who is also the national publicity secretary of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN)/General Overseer of Christian Central Chapel International (CCCI), stated that corruption is one cankerworm that has eaten deep into the fabric of Nigerian society and warned that if something is not urgently done to stem the tide of corruption, the cankerworm of the disease is capablew of pulling down the entire economy of Nigeria on the wheel.
“I foresee a total collapse of our one and only dear country, Nigeria, if all hands are not put on deck to get rid of this ugly trend so that as a country, we can avert being consumed by this cankerworm.”
Isong called for a change of mindset by youths in the country so that the nation can be rebuilt.
He said that though President Muhammadu is doing a lot to get the nation back on track with regards to stemming the tide against corruption, irrespective of religious/ethnic affiliation, the fight cannot be left alone in the hands of the president if Nigerians are serious with the business of getting our economy back on track again.
