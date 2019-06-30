Air Peace Pilot Clarifies Lagos, Port Harcourt Incidents

Leading Nigeria’s airline, Air Peace, on Thursday, put to rest, some knotty issues surrounding recent incidents at the Lagos and Port Harcourt airports, stating that the airline does not take things for granted even when it has grown to become the biggest in the country.

Chief Pilot of the airline, Capt Victor Egonu, made this known while speaking to journalists against the backdrop of recent incidents involving its aircraft which had hard landing in Lagos and another, which overshot the runway of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Rivers State.

Capt Egonu, who blamed the two incidents on the heavy downpour and condition of the runways at the airports, said its crew handled the situation professionally to the extent that they got commendations from the passengers who were calm all through the incident.

On the Lagos incident, Egonu said “that day, the rain was extremely heavy. The aircraft that landed before ours was with Airbus and our crew followed it behind. Throughout the approach, there was turbulence and as the plane landed, they were hit by what we call microburst. Now, the runway was very wet and the rain was very heavy and the captain tried to make a positive landing. Unfortunately, just when they were about to touch the ground, they had an issue from the left side of the aircraft and that lifted the left wing. So instead of landing, with both ways at the centre, the aircraft landed on the lines on the left. So, the right engine touched the runway. They brought the aircraft to a stop without any further mishap. The rain was so heavy that they actually stayed on the runway for about three minutes. They couldn’t taxi off the runway. The captain reported it to the check log and the engineers and this was night. We informed the quality manager too”.

Refuting the allegations that Air Peace did not report to the authorities, the pilot said, “the incident happened on the evening of 15th and we informed NCAA on the 16th. We informed them in writing on the 17th, which is defined by law for us to inform the regulatory authority within 72 hours of any incident or accident. So, the MOR is here with the covering letter and it is stamped received by the NCAA on May 17th, 2019 which is 48 hours or less than 48 hours from the incident because it was actually timed 3:45 in the afternoon of May 17th.

“Why I am emphasising date and time is because unfortunately, another agency that is AIB brought out the information that Air Peace did not inform the agency or the regulatory authority till June 17th. This is completely inaccurate. We informed the NCAA, who are the overall government body. Now, we expect as an airline, that if NCAA requires assistance from the other agencies whether NAMA, FAAN or AIB, the NCAA is quite well equipped to contact all these agencies because they are all government agencies working for the same goal”

The pilot emphasised that the airline has a tradition to double the training requirements stipulated by the regulatory authorities for its pilots and other crew members.

The intent, the pilot said, was to boost the confidence of members of the flying public about the airline’s commitment to safe flight operations devoid of any compromise.