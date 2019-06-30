As S/W Govs, Monarchs Move Against Kidnapping

The invasion of states in the South West by suspected herdsmen and kidnappers in recent times has created tension and fear among the people of the zone, writes ADEBAYO WAHEED

Initially, Nigerians were apprehensive of the security situation in other zones especially in the north east but with the spread of the menace to South West, prominent Nigerians including traditional rulers have started expressing concerns on the need to stem the spread.

The two key issues that have been of great concern, not only to the people of the zone and the government are kidnappings and the growing tension between farmers and herdsmen in the southwestern communities.

Nigeria’s security statistics as recently provided by the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) places Nigeria as the third worst terrorism ravaged country in the world, this ignoble position has been there since 2015. It was only Iraq and Afghanistan are worse ranked.

Although the problem of terrorism is mainly in the North East, the events that contributed to the state of insecurity in that zone are spreading like wildfire down south and the people of the south west are beginning to feel the heat.

Tension in the region got to the climax when, the son of a former Minister of Health, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Isaac Adewole, Dayo, was kidnapped in his farm, in Oyo State.

The Ibadan/Ife Expressway is fast becoming a den of kidnappers, as just last month, Prof Olayinka Adegbehingbe, an orthopaedic surgeon at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, was kidnapped along the Expressway while returning from Lagos. Thus, fear had gripped the people as they are afraid to travel on the road by day and by night.

Of greater concern to this is the aspect of the GTI report which indicated that whereas deaths via Boko Haram insurgency in the north-eastern part of the country had reduced drastically, killings by herdsmen in the North Central region have been on the increase. Today, criminal activities of herdsmen are no longer limited to the North Central, as there are reports of their activities in the South West.

Recently, the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Oyo State chapter, protested peacefully in Ibadan, the state capital, calling for an end to insecurity not only in Oyo State but in the entire South West.

Worried by the spate of kidnapping and killings in the region, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, said plans were underway to chase ‘bad Fulani herders’ involved in violent attacks out of Yoruba land.

While noting that kidnappings in the South-West and across the country have increased in recent months despite assurances by the government that was making efforts to nip it the bud, said recent attacks were ‘alien’.

“We keep hammering on the Fulani herdsmen trying to take over everywhere, it is the bad ones that we want to kick out and enough is enough, we will kick them and do justice to the peace and peaceful coexistence in our country.”

The monarch, who spoke at his palace while hosting the Emir of Borgu, Muhammed Dantoro, (Kitoro IV), said it was time to “separate the corn wheat from the chaff”.

“We want our country to be prosperous in peaceful coexistence, we do not want people to live in fear and that is the reason why we are trying to connect to one another as traditional rulers to find lasting solution to this form of criminality.

“Everybody is saying they are Fulani herdsmen now, kidnapping everywhere. Enough of that! We must separate the corn from the chaff, putting behind the past and letting peace reign in our land and in our country, and that is what we stand for. We must join hands together to end this criminality being perpetrated by enemies of Nigeria with ungodly spirit, irrespective of their tribes.”

Responding, the Emir of Borgu said he would support Ooni’s plan “for the betterment of the people. We will definitely work together for the betterment of our people. Borgu is a mini Nigeria because it is one of the few places in the country where you can find all tribes coexisting peacefully.”

Meanwhile, Oba Ogunwusi, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III have concluded plans to convene a meeting of Yoruba leaders of note to deliberate on the way forward.

The meeting is billed for this month in Ibadan, Oyo State is being coordinated by daughter of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and Nigeria’s former Ambassador to the Netherlands, Dr. Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu. According to Awolowo-Dosumu, the meeting will deliberate on the appropriate response to the current menace of killer herders, kidnappers and sundry criminals currently ravaging Yorubaland.

Also, the Odua Peoples Congress OPC-led by Aare Gani Adams said it was ready to flush out armed herdsmen kidnapping and perpetrating criminal activities in the region, as he charged the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, to be proactive in tackling the various security issues in Nigeria.He told representatives of the Iinspector General of Police IGP, led by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Jude Nwankor, the zone was ready to retaliate attacks by violent herdsmen in the South West.

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land said the best is to ensure that adequate policing get to the people at the grassroots those who are involve in local security, adding that he was under pressure to act on some issues.

He said that the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) was ready to partner with the police as the group had a history of winning the war against kidnapping, banditry and other social vices.The security situation in the country is becoming too worrisome. Cases of killings, kidnappings, raping and banditry are prevalent across the Southwest states and there is an urgent need to curb the menace.”

Responding, Nwankor said the reason for the visit was to seek Adams’ support in solving the security challenges in the country, adding that police will be willing to partner with the Aare Onakakanfo in view of his deep knowledge and experiences with the grassroots.

“We are happy to relate with you as a prominent voice in Yorubaland. We know there is no way we can secure the grassroots without local intelligence. The IG has indicated interest in seeking your assistance and support and that is why we are here to tell you that the police as an institution is ready to partner with you,” he added.

Also, The Aare Onakakanfo in Council chaired by Iba Gani Adams, appealed to the federal government to increase security in the South West, just as he warned violent herdsmen to steer clear.

He warned that failure to live peacefully “may warrant maximum retaliation as the principle dictates that a bully only respects a bully”.

In a communique issued after the council’s meeting, the body said Fulani herdsmen have been ravaging Yoruba land, kidnapping, killing, maiming, raping the people in recent years, and said the threat posed to “our existence by the marauders cannot be overlooked”, lamenting that despite several appeals, the herdsmen have continued to wreak havoc in the region.

“They have proven that they have come to steal, destroy, and kill; as evident in the unmitigated attacks on communities where their nomadic enterprise takes them.As true spawns of Oduduwa, we are unequivocally forthright about this threat posed by this group which the federal government has turned a blind eye to by refusing to call a spade by its name, dubbing the Fulani marauders as criminals, bandits, and pillagers.

“We are acquainted with the nature of Fulani nomads in the past, and we know as a matter of fact that they were not carrying AK47s. It is because of this naked truth that we ask that these people be labelled as what they are. We are clamoring that the appropriate moniker should be used to tag them. They should be addressed as Fulani Bandits.

“We strongly advise Obas and local Chiefs to show more than passing interest in the activities of people in their domains. They must know that they cannot be blameless for their failure to account for and monitor strangers in their areas of jurisdictions, particularly those whose activities run contrary to peaceful coexistence.

“We demand concrete action by the Buhari Administration over the activities of these murderous gangs. We are no longer comfortable with the continuing brutalization and murderous humiliation of our people. Government’s silence is distressing as it is emboldening the criminals. President Buhari must act now,” it read.

The council also named locations where violent herdsmen use as hideouts to include Orile-Owu to Ijebu-Ode forest, Osun & Ogun State. Their major hideouts.

However, in an attempt to stem the menace of kidnapping and killing, the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) decided to put together the historic South West Security Summit which have in attendance all governors, traditional rulers, leaders and other stakeholders in finding lasting solution to the menace of kidnapping and killings.

The problem of insecurity in the South West is like a snake in the roof and which cannot be ignored and go to sleep.

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde in his welcome address, while noting that as a group on this side of the Niger, “we have always had more things that unite us than those that divide us, we have always held our doors open and been welcoming of strangers, we want things to continue exactly like this because the diversity in our states is an ingredient for economic development, however, warned that the people of the region would not allow “the actions of miscreants and enemies of unity to make us change who we are.

“As Governors, it is our responsibility to ensure that everyone in our midst, indigene or alien resident is assured of security of their life and property. We also know that there are barriers preventing us from carrying out this constitutional responsibility to the fullest measure. One of those barriers is the fact that we do not control the security apparatuses in our states”, he said.

While thanking the federal government for finally giving due consideration to the creation of state police, he said “you will agree with me that the advantages of community policing far outweigh whatever fears people may be expressing against it. We have reached that point in our national consciousness where we can no longer tarry, the time to act is now!

There can be no development without a secure environment. The minimum requirement for the South West Region is to be able to work, live and play in a secure environment”.

He expressed belief that at the end of deliberations, “we would have come up with arguments that will win them over to our side”, saying “for this reason, pillar five: security and law enforcement of the DAWN Strategy Roadmap lists Key Action Steps, we should work towards which I agree with. They include: strengthening of community policing and neighbourhood watch capacity in the South West states.

“Furthermore, the Key Action Steps states that the monitoring of neighbourhood watch and community policing initiative should be a role for local government/councillors and traditional rulers in the new security architecture.

“A few days ago, I talked about the importance of the role of traditional rulers in engaging all stakeholders at the community level in the area of security. This must be vigorously pursued.

“A regional approach to security in South West Nigeria is important. The South West is interlinked. So, the challenges of one state can easily become the challenges of the entire region. Some of our states are also close to international borders, increasing the threat that we all collectively face”, he added.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, alongside Governors of Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti States converged on Ibadan for a Stakeholders’ Security with a resolve to end what they described as unholy invasion of the region by armed bandits suspected to be from other tribes in the country, thereby causing security breach and creating unnecessary tension in the relatively peaceful zone.

They Chief Executives of the six States in the region unanimously agreed to the creation of State police so as to confront the challenge head on, listing the benefits inherent in having it.

In his speech, Governor Sanwo-Olu suggested that advocacy be introduced while State Police be considered to compliment the effort of the Federal Police in all States of the federation.

“State Police is the way to go. This would give the Chief Security officers in each of the States the opportunity to direct their affairs and make them accountable instead of waiting for Federal directives before major actions could be taken on incidents of banditry, cultism and other heinous crimes. Controlling one’s police at the State level would help us achieve unhindered and accelerated response to any criminal activities recorded within our communities “, he said.

According to him, “the importance of security in human existence cannot be underestimated which means security is paramount to the existence of all human beings and no meaningful development could be recorded in the absence of security.

Sanwo-Olu urged all states governors in the zone and stakeholders alike to put all machinery in motion to find a permanent solution to the security lapses, adding that we should all speak with one voice and remove politics so as to put a permanent stop to the incessant incursions on our land.

The Governor maintained that no developmental strides could be achieved in the absence of security, just as he commended the efforts of the DAWN Commission for the laudable programme.

According to him, “the issue discussed here today coincides with the deliberations of the governors during a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari and at the Governors Forum held last week in Abuja”.

He however suggested deep and consistent advocacy amongst our people even as he called on people from the region to live together and embrace unity as a way to sustain security and curb invasion.

Earlier, the Chairman, South West Governors’ Forum, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, while declaring open the summit, reiterated that protection of lives of residents and people of South west is paramount to all the governors, hence their support for the creation of DAWN Commission.

He said the meeting was the Commission’s effort at creating engagement and discourse for finding a lasting solution to the security challenges in the south west.

Akeredolu disclosed that Ondo had adopted a holistic and integrated strategy to manage security risk, urged the governors in the zone to ensure that their strategies were harmonised to achieve a common purpose, stressing that the respective states could not work in isolation.

”We must cast aside all partisan considerations in the interest of our people. Our ultimate aim must be the socio-economic integration of the region which reflects our collective aspirations for a peaceful and prosperous environment,” he said.

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti in his remarks said that the advocacy for state police was not in opposition to federal police.

Fayemi, who is also the chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum, said there was the need for state police to complement the work of the federal police, noting that the security challenges were not peculiar to the zone alone but a national problem.

Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Mr Dapo Abiodun of Ogun said the summit was a call to duty for the governors to secure the region.

The trio said that the priority of the governors was to make every nook and cranny of the region safe for its people.

The governors assured the people of the zone that the issue of insecurity would soon be tackled.

A Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG Taiwo Lakanu, who represented the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said there was no nation that was isolated from crime, saying ”We are now more conscious of the imperative of collaboration, the indispensability of common front to fight our common enemies who make lives miserable by their nefarious activities.

”Governors are central and their enviable roles pivotal to security of their states, the people are also cardinal in the overall security architecture. This is why everyone who desires peace and adequate protection must establish with the police and other relevant security agencies a symbiotic relationship that will foster or engender the much-desired peace and tranquillity in our various communities,” he said.

Lakanu gave an assurance that the police had put in place frameworks that would facilitate the strengthening of “Operation Puff Adder” and ensure the sustenance of its gains.

”These include plans directed at re-organising and re-launching the safer highway and Safer City Models of Policing which will entail the acquisition of a new fleet of vehicles that will be deployed to dominate the public space as well”, he added.