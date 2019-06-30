Benue Shuts 2000 Schools, Renovates 64 Others

In an effort to ensure a conducive teaching and learning environment in all its schools, Benue State government has closed down over 2000 schools for lack of standard. It however renovated 64 public schools. HEMBADOON ORSAR reports.

Over 2000 schools have been closed down in Benue state for lack of standard. The decision of the state government to close down the illegal and substandard schoos was in furtherance of Governor Samuel Ortom’s commitment towards ensuring that all schools in the state operate under conducive environments.

The closure of the schools, it was further gathered was to improve their quality and redeem the lost glory of education in the state.

LEADERSHIP Sunday investigation showed that most of the affected schools were operating under unconducive environment.

The state government has also renovated 64 government secondary schools across the states to ensure a conducive teaching and learning environment for both the teachers and students.

Governor Samuel Orton had during unscheduled visits to Government Girls Model Secondary School and Special School for Exceptional Children, both in Gwer local government, apologised to students for the the current unconducive learning environment in the schools.

He directed immediate commencement of renovation, rehabilitation and construction of perimeter fence round the schools to ensure a conducive learning atmosphere and guaranteed security.

“My dear students, I want to assure you that as you leave for your holidays in July, you are coming back into a new school in September,” Ortom emphasized.

This according to him, was in line with his administration’s earlier promise to transform public schools in the state.

“On behalf of the Benue state government, I apologise to the students for keeping you in the current un- conducive learning environment and I want to assure you that the schools will wear a new look before the end of the year,” he stated.

Governor Ortom however advised the students to study hard and resist any temptation to commit negative acts, capable of jeopardizing their future.

The governor who went round to inspect structures in the schools, explained that his visit was based on reports of the decay in the schools.

He expressed the determination of his administration to give face-lift to dilapidated government schools, in order to make them conducive for students and their teachers.

Justifying the decision of the state government to close down the over 2000 schools, the immediate past commissioner for Education in the state, Prof. Denis Ityavyar said: “Most of the closed down schools were operating in the midst of alcohol sales settlements while some proprietors were using one or two rooms in their residential apartment to open schools,”.

He said the ministry will monitor closely to ensure that the right procedures for operating a standard school are followed by prospective school proprietors in the state.

Ityavyar, disclosed that the ministry under his watch has trained 16, 000 peesonnel in various areas of specialization to enhance teaching in Secondary and primary schools across the 23 local government areas of the state.

The former commissioner who lamented the proliferation of illegal schools in the state cautioned proprietors who are operating schools under un- conducive environment to desist hence forth or face sanction.

“Government can not afford to fold its arms and watch some self centered individuals who do not have the interest of the state and the future generation of the children at heart, destroy the destiny and future of our children in the name of operating a school”.

As part of efforts to encourage students to have more interest in science subjects, the ministry, according to him has developed a new curriculum to include the teaching of sciences in the three major languages of the state, which is the Tiv, Idoma and Igede for easy understanding.

“We have eleven Science and Technical schools in the state out of which the World Bank is working with the state government to upgrade three, this will also make science and technical education attractive to our children,” he added.

Ityavyar also announced plans by the state government to handover all the schools especially the missionary schools that were taken over by the government to the owners, as a way of reducing the state wage bill.

He also commended the staff for the cooperation and support given to him during the last four years and urged them to extend same to his successor.

In another development, Governor Ortom has overturned the decision of the Benue State Universal Basic Education Board, (SUBEB) compelling contractors who bid for the procurement and supply of plastic tables and chairs for primary schools in the state to purchase only from a partucular company.

The Governor had through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, directed the immediate reversal of the board’s decision.

Ortom also urged the board to allow successful contractors to procure the items from any company of their choice, provided the quality of the products meets the set standard.

The governor reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to ensuring that every part of the state benefits from government projects and programmes.