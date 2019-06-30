Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

CAN Seek God’s Intervention On Preaching Bill Through Prayers

Published

1 min ago

on

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State chapter under the Chairmanship of Rev. John Joseph Hayab has held an interdenominational prayer session for God to intervene on the controversial preaching bill in Kaduna State.

The prayers which held at the ECWA English Service (AKA Blue roof) zitti road, Sabon Tasha and lasted for hours also interceded for peace in Kaduna State and Nigeria as whole.

Prayers was also offered against all forma of kidnapping, armed banditry and all forms of criminality and for God to give our leaders the wisdom to lead in the right way.

In his admonition, the CAN Chairman said, the church will continue to speak the truth to power and authority reminding those in leadership position today to treat all people with fairness instead of building divisive walls.

He urged Christians not to be scared of preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ at all times and to speak in unison against regulation of preaching in the state.

“As Christians, we ought to obey God through his words rather than men and we must stand for the truth and obedience to constituted authorities that is not against the word of God” he stressed.

We must stop all forms of lip service in what we do and how we do it, those in position of leadership in the administration of governance must also do it in fairness to all.  We must also learn to live in peace regardless of our faith.

He called on government at all levels to intensify efforts at bringing to an end the increasing rate of kidnapping, particularly on Kaduna-Abuja high way.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

CAN Seek God’s Intervention On Preaching Bill Through Prayers

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State chapter under the Chairmanship of Rev. John Joseph Hayab has held an interdenominational...
NEWS1 min ago

Cleric Admonish Soldiers Against Negative Behaviours During Operations

A military cleric, Rev.Haruna Godiya has admonished soldiers fighting insurgency in the northeast and other areas of the country to...
NEWS26 mins ago

Crime: Stakeholders Advocate Building Of More Prisons

Stakeholders in the Administrative of Justice have called for the building of more prisons rather than talking about prison decongestion...
NEWS29 mins ago

Edo Poly Intensifies Plans For Colourful Arts, Culture Festival

…plans to build Museum In furtherance of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s charge for state institutions to take the lead in innovative...
NEWS32 mins ago

Ruga Settlements Not Only For Fulani Herders- Presidency

….says no plans to sieze, colonise state land The Presidency has said it wishes to draw attention to recent unhelpful...
NEWS33 mins ago

Catholic Church Attack: Three Suspects Arrested As Kaduna Govt Orders Investigation

The Kaduna State Government on Sunday commended the resilience of the congregation of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church. The government explained...
POLITICS6 hours ago

Blame Obaseki For APC Crisis In Edo – Osagie

Samson Osagie is a former Minority Whip in the House of Representatives and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: