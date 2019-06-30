CAN Seek God’s Intervention On Preaching Bill Through Prayers

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State chapter under the Chairmanship of Rev. John Joseph Hayab has held an interdenominational prayer session for God to intervene on the controversial preaching bill in Kaduna State.

The prayers which held at the ECWA English Service (AKA Blue roof) zitti road, Sabon Tasha and lasted for hours also interceded for peace in Kaduna State and Nigeria as whole.

Prayers was also offered against all forma of kidnapping, armed banditry and all forms of criminality and for God to give our leaders the wisdom to lead in the right way.

In his admonition, the CAN Chairman said, the church will continue to speak the truth to power and authority reminding those in leadership position today to treat all people with fairness instead of building divisive walls.

He urged Christians not to be scared of preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ at all times and to speak in unison against regulation of preaching in the state.

“As Christians, we ought to obey God through his words rather than men and we must stand for the truth and obedience to constituted authorities that is not against the word of God” he stressed.

We must stop all forms of lip service in what we do and how we do it, those in position of leadership in the administration of governance must also do it in fairness to all. We must also learn to live in peace regardless of our faith.

He called on government at all levels to intensify efforts at bringing to an end the increasing rate of kidnapping, particularly on Kaduna-Abuja high way.