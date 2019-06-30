NEWS
Capri-Sun 100ml Pack Excites Consumers
Chi Limited, makers of the newly introduced Capri-Sun 100ml, has disclosed that at a retail price of N50, its consumers have commended the fruit drink.
The company said it introduced the product in a new 100ml pouch size in order to meet an increasing consumer demand for more exciting and unique options.
In a statement, Chi Limited said, “The new pouch size is an addition to excite consumers with the goodness of Capri-Sun, but more importantly, to give them the power of choice. Still with the same delightful signature taste and playful pouch, the Capri-Sun 100ml pouch is handy, pocket-friendly and keeps to the brand’s promise of ensuring a taste of fun in every pouch. Consumers will enjoy the variety of options, ease and convenience in the 100ml pouch, as well as its healthy, naturally tasty and satisfying experience that promotes an atmosphere of fun and adventure.
“The introduction of the new 100ml pouch size is in keeping with current trends, and is based on a richer understanding of consumers’ desires to enjoy handy, affordable, convenient and unique Capri-Sun experience in exciting options. For now, only available in Orange and Apple variants, the launch presents a key advantage to drive value and excitement into the category by offering an appealing product option in line with consumer expectations.”
According to Deepanjan Roy, managing director of Chi Limited, the Capri-Sun 100ml pouch size is uniquely designed in response to consumers’ demands.
