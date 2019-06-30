Connect with us
Cleric Admonish Soldiers Against Negative Behaviours During Operations

A military cleric, Rev.Haruna Godiya has admonished soldiers fighting insurgency in the northeast and other areas of the country to shun negative tendencies while carrying out their duties to the nation.

The man of God also urged troops not to intimidate people, make false accusations or collecting what does not belong to them under the guise of military uniform, saying that they should be contented with what they have so as to be successful in their careers.

Rev. Godiya who was ministering on Sunday during an Inter- denominational Service to mark the 2019 Nigerian Army Day Celebration, which was held at the ST . Bartholomew’s Military Church, Maimalari Barrack Maiduguri, lamented that when other soldiers are in the bush fighting the Boko Haram terrorists, their colleagues along Maiduguri- Damaturu road are busy extorting money from motorists.

He said:” The other, I was coming from Damaturu to Maiduguri and what amazed me is that soldiers are still collecting money from motorists. Soldiers should be contented with themselves in the counter – insurgency operations. We must be satisfied with our wages and not intimidating anyone because we are soldiers.  Do not accuse people falsely. ”

“As soldiers, we should know that what we do on earth is what we will reap after death.  If we are not doubting heaven, we should also not doubt hell,” Godiya added.

Speaking during the service, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen.  Tukur Yusuf Buratai said this year’s Army Day celebration is a deft move directed towards enhancing soldiers’ training with particular emphasis on the combat support arms for enhanced capacity building.

Buratai who was represented by the Theatre Commander  Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen Benson  Akinroluyo added that the event is coming at a time the Army is actively involved in multifarious operations across the country in which the thorough knowledge of procedure , application of firepower, resource management and actionable intelligence are most invaluable for success.

