Connect with us
Advertise With Us

HEALTH

Corps Member Spends N.2m To Deworm 2,000 Children In Bida

Published

1 min ago

on

A Batch C 2018 youth corps member, Dr Oyetunji Niyi-Isaiah, serving at Federal Medical Centre, Bida in Niger State, has spent over N200,000 to deworm more than 2,000 children aged between 0-5 years.

The corps member embarked on the project under the Community Development Service (CDS) of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Niyi-Isaiah, who spoke at the official flag-off ceremony of the programme at Sabon Gida Primary School, Bida on Sunday, said he embarked on the project because of the various dangers posed by worms to children especially those aged five years and below.

He explained that worms affect children’s health, potentially causing anaemia, malnourishment and impairment of mental and physical development.

According to him, “the primary goal of the programme is to kick worm out of the school children especially under 5”, adding “deworming children will remove plastic worm as a public health problem for children”.

The corps member said deworming of under-5 primary school children plays a major role in ensuring the health of children as an important contribution to their educational out comes.

Niyi-Isaiah noted that the exercise is important especially among children under the age of five to prevent worms from feeding on their tissues and blood.

The Bida Zonal Inspector of the NYSC, Mrs Ike Lydia, described the community development service as a call to national consciousness and sociocultural regeneration.

She explained that corps members are always encouraged to undertake projects that will have positive impacts on their host communities.

Lydia however appealed to various stakeholders to support corps members in carying out such initiatives in the interest of national development.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

HEALTH1 min ago

Corps Member Spends N.2m To Deworm 2,000 Children In Bida

A Batch C 2018 youth corps member, Dr Oyetunji Niyi-Isaiah, serving at Federal Medical Centre, Bida in Niger State, has...
NEWS6 mins ago

Embattled COZA Pastor Fatoyinbo Cancels Upcoming Programme As Protests Gain Ground

Senior pastor of the Commonwealth or Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo has cancelled the church’s upcoming week-long programme as protests...
NEWS17 mins ago

Kidnapping: Gov. Bagudu Hails Youths On Community Policing

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state has commended youths for complementing security efforts of security agencies through community policing to...
METRO22 mins ago

Embattled COZA Pastor Fatoyinbo Cancels Upcoming Programme As Protests Gain Ground

Senior pastor of the Commonwealth or Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo has cancelled the church’s upcoming week-long programme as protests...
NEWS30 mins ago

AEDC Explains Reasons For Cutting Off Power Supply During Rainfall

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), says that it cuts-off electricity supply most times when it rains to save lives,...
NEWS35 mins ago

ECOWAS Adopts ECO As Name Of Single Currency

The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government on Saturday adopted ECO as the name of the single currency...
NEWS38 mins ago

Lawmaker Appeals To Gov. Abiodun To Fix Roads In Obafemi Owode LG

Mr Soneye Kayode, (APC -Obafemi Owode),  member,  Ogun House of Assembly has appealed to Gov. Dapo Abiodun to fix all...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: