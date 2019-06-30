HEALTH
Corps Member Spends N.2m To Deworm 2,000 Children In Bida
A Batch C 2018 youth corps member, Dr Oyetunji Niyi-Isaiah, serving at Federal Medical Centre, Bida in Niger State, has spent over N200,000 to deworm more than 2,000 children aged between 0-5 years.
The corps member embarked on the project under the Community Development Service (CDS) of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).
Niyi-Isaiah, who spoke at the official flag-off ceremony of the programme at Sabon Gida Primary School, Bida on Sunday, said he embarked on the project because of the various dangers posed by worms to children especially those aged five years and below.
He explained that worms affect children’s health, potentially causing anaemia, malnourishment and impairment of mental and physical development.
According to him, “the primary goal of the programme is to kick worm out of the school children especially under 5”, adding “deworming children will remove plastic worm as a public health problem for children”.
The corps member said deworming of under-5 primary school children plays a major role in ensuring the health of children as an important contribution to their educational out comes.
Niyi-Isaiah noted that the exercise is important especially among children under the age of five to prevent worms from feeding on their tissues and blood.
The Bida Zonal Inspector of the NYSC, Mrs Ike Lydia, described the community development service as a call to national consciousness and sociocultural regeneration.
She explained that corps members are always encouraged to undertake projects that will have positive impacts on their host communities.
Lydia however appealed to various stakeholders to support corps members in carying out such initiatives in the interest of national development.
MOST READ
Corps Member Spends N.2m To Deworm 2,000 Children In Bida
A Batch C 2018 youth corps member, Dr Oyetunji Niyi-Isaiah, serving at Federal Medical Centre, Bida in Niger State, has...
Embattled COZA Pastor Fatoyinbo Cancels Upcoming Programme As Protests Gain Ground
Senior pastor of the Commonwealth or Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo has cancelled the church’s upcoming week-long programme as protests...
Kidnapping: Gov. Bagudu Hails Youths On Community Policing
Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state has commended youths for complementing security efforts of security agencies through community policing to...
Embattled COZA Pastor Fatoyinbo Cancels Upcoming Programme As Protests Gain Ground
Senior pastor of the Commonwealth or Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo has cancelled the church’s upcoming week-long programme as protests...
AEDC Explains Reasons For Cutting Off Power Supply During Rainfall
The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), says that it cuts-off electricity supply most times when it rains to save lives,...
ECOWAS Adopts ECO As Name Of Single Currency
The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government on Saturday adopted ECO as the name of the single currency...
Lawmaker Appeals To Gov. Abiodun To Fix Roads In Obafemi Owode LG
Mr Soneye Kayode, (APC -Obafemi Owode), member, Ogun House of Assembly has appealed to Gov. Dapo Abiodun to fix all...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
My Daughter Didn’t Kill Herself, Mother Of Uniben Student Cries Out
- CRIME20 hours ago
Bandits Terrorising Us Now Hungry – Emir
- POLITICS20 hours ago
Nomination Forms: APC Coalition Group Seek Refund Of Funds To Aspirants.
- COVER STORIES20 hours ago
Pupils, Workers Abandon FG-built Almajiri Schools
- SPORTS8 hours ago
AFCON 2019: Senate President Lawan Heads FG Delegation
- COVER STORIES20 hours ago
NRC, Ghana Deny $2bn Railway Contract
- COLUMNS9 hours ago
Decorum Lost Between An Aisle And A Window Seat
- SPORTS8 hours ago
Super Eagles Eye AFCON History Against Madagascar