Court Dismisses Justice Ofili’s Objections To Trial

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court in Lagos, yesterday, dismissed a preliminary objection brought before him by a former judge of the court, Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, challenging the jurisdiction of the court to try her over money laundering allegations for lacking in merit.

Justice Aikawa held, in a ruling on the application that contrary to arguments put up by the former judge, she is no longer a serving judge as the process of her dismissal from the bench had been concluded.

According to the court, from the two exhibits tendered before it by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the National Judicial Council (NJC) had concluded disciplinary proceedings against Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia after it recommended her sack.

Justice Aikawa also held that from the exhibit EFCC 02, which is a letter written by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), it can be clearly seen that the president had accepted NJC’s recommendation.

He also rejected the argument of Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia’s lawyer, Chief Robert Clarke, that the exhibit, “EFCC 02”, is a document that cannot be tendered and admitted in the proceedings.

Chief Clarke had maintained that the mere fact that the letter was addressed to the CJN and not to the NJC or the chairman of the Federal Judicial Service Commission, makes it a private document.

But Justice Aikawa held that the fact that the letter was marked “restricted” did not render it inadmissible.

He noted that the letter is a public document and that it was sent to the EFCC by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation with a cover letter.

The judge, therefore, held that since Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia was no longer a serving judge when the instant charge was filed, the EFCC is within its right to try her.

Justice Aikawa also dismissed an application filed by Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia co-accused, Godwin Obla, (SAN) asking him to quash the charge or strike out counts 1, 2 and 3 for being an abuse of court process or in the alternative, an order severing the trial.

But the judge held that after comparing the charge earlier filed by the EFCC before Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the Lagos State High Court and the one filed by the anti-graft agency before him, he discovered that they are not the same.

He, therefore, held that the charge is not an abuse of court process as it is different in substance and content from the earlier charge.

The court also refused to separate the trial, it held that events had overtaken the request.

Justice Aikawa held that since he had dismissed the preliminary objection raised against the trial by Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia, the coast is now cleared for the commencement of trial.