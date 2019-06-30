Dissecting Abuse Of Uniform By Security Personnel

Abuse of uniform by security personnel in the country has become worrisome with close observers urging relevant authorities to address the issue. In this report, OGUNTADE ISMAILA takes a look at the trend, disaffection and ways out of the woods.

When the former Lagos State governor, Mr Babatunde Fashola, arrested two top military officers who drove on the dedicated Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane despite warnings against such violations, Lagosians felt military personnel would have learnt one or two lessons from that incident that ridiculed the military as it were.

The two military officers who were accosted on the BRT lane at the Outer Marina in Central Lagos, are Colonel Ki Yusuf, who drove an Army Green Peugeot 406 with registration number BO1 – 150 NA and Staff Sergeant, Adeomi A J, who drove a black Toyota Camry.

Realising that the game was up, Colonel Yusuf came down from his car, saluted severally and kept muttering, “I am sorry, very, very sorry”, with the governor enquiring why, as a senior military officer, Yusuf would choose to break the law instead of preserving it.

Fashola then described as very unfortunate, the fact that those who ought to stand behind in defence of the democratic values of the nation are the ones violating the law.

Although the Nigerian Army later fined Col Kayode Yusuf and Staff Sergeant Aliu Adeomi, N25, 000 for violating the Lagos State Bus Route Transport law, indiscipline and abuse of uniform, the trend seems to have continued in Lagos and other parts of the country unabated.

Not long after that incident, the Nigerian Army had also, through its counsel, Mr Bola Oyebanji, apologised to the family of a commercial motorcyclist, Mr Abubakar Alhaji, who was allegedly beaten to death by Sgt Taiwo Owoeye in Lagos.

Oyebanji, who tendered the army’s apology at the Presidential Panel investigating alleged human rights abuses by the Armed Forces, said the culprit had been arrested and detained for murder.

He said, “The Nigerian Army has detained Sgt Owoeye for murder, we find the matter reprehensible and condemnable. However, this is a single act, which showed that the sergeant carried out the action on his own. We apologise and sympathise with the family of the deceased.”

Such brazen acts of indiscipline and extortion are not limited to military personnel; the police also share in the blame. The brutal acts of the Nigeria police on unarmed Nigerians, especially the youth, are becoming alarming in the country.

The recent celebrated case of the killing of an innocent young man, Kolade Johnson, near a football-viewing centre, in Lagos State, is an example of abuse of uniform in the country.

Again, though the policeman responsible for the murder has been dismissed from the Force and is currently facing trial in a court, it has not stopped the rest of our policemen and policewomen from misbehaving in uniforms.

On April 13, this year, two young lovers, Ada Ifeanyi, 20, and her boyfriend, Emmanuel Akomafuwa, 32, were shot while returning from a nightclub in Ajegunle, a suburb of Lagos. The victims were rushed to the hospital. While Ada was confirmed dead, Emmanuel is still in a hospital.

Under the guise of fighting corruption, cultism and other vices, the Nigerian Police have swooped on young Nigerians, especially students, extorting them, wasting the lives of precious young people.

LEADERSHIP Weekend observed that, if the police search young people and find something incriminating on them, they extort the money from them, rather than taking them to their station and charging them to court.

Openly, the police, in Nigeria, collect bribes from motorists without shame and even at motor parks where louts front for them.

There had been cases where police connived with criminals to rob those they were employed to protect and they brandish guns as if they are laws unto themselves.

Incidents of uniform abuse are not limited to the above mentioned cases alone, as commercial vehicle operators have more to contend with in this regard.

Although, the ultimate motive of an average commercial cab or bus operator is to make money from his ventures, they are somehow frustrated when they have uniformed men as their passengers.

LEADERSHIP Weekend checks in Lagos showed that policemen and armed forces officers are fond of intimidating commercial drivers and their bus conductors when asked to pay for transportation services.

Worst hit are the privately owned commercial vehicles that are often manhandled when the commercial driver or conductor dares to ask uniformed men for their fares.

Most times, an average policeman will rather close his eyes to the driver’s bad driving manners in exchange for payment of services.

Observers say though the practice is not peculiar with the police, the slogan, “Police is your Friend” seems to be a point of compromise with the conductor who will quietly pass the officer in uniform to ask the next passenger for the bus fare.

It is also seen as permission for the driver of the vehicle to drive against the traffic, hopelessly exceeding maximum speed limit and even bashing other vehicles and the police officer will look the other way.

It has also been revealed that most commercial drivers embrace this practice to save them from arrest from officers on duty because some of them could not secure driving particulars and use the immunity against arrest when caught.

According to Comrade Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede, chairman, National Union of Road and Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, the practice was said to be dated back to the era of Governor Lateef Jakande, when he was governor of Lagos State.

Agbede said he formed the Lagos State Transportation Cooperation and converted some of the buses into free Scholars’ Buses, saying some of the free buses conveyed students to and from school and the privilege was also extended to military officers and policemen.

Commenting on why LASTMA, Road Safety, VIO and other paramilitary officers directly intimidate and arrest a bus driver for violating traffic laws and yet refuse to pay fares, Agbede added, “Your guess is as good as mine, our men in uniform, through intimidation, have been able to extend the privileges of free rides to Danfo Buses and over the years, it gradually became a culture.

“A uniformed man who is willing to pay but decides against it because he wasn’t asked by a timid conductor is also liable.

“I don’t know if the present government has issued a statement against this act but the management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2016, warned the police, military, paramilitary and other uniformed personnel against boarding its Ogun/Lagos Mass Transit Train (MTTS) without ticket.’’

According to Mr Jerry Oche, the Lagos railway district manager, “It is a grievous offence for anyone to board the train without paying.

“Is it okay to conclude that this fare avoidance act is a culture and not the law?

“Dear Lagos service men, if it’s forbidden in a government facility, why intimidate privately owned businesses to do your bid,” he said.

Another bus owner, Comrade Babatunde Olapade, who shares his experience with our correspondent, said the practice is not always the best because it brings our security operatives to the subject of ridicule.

‘’I think this practice is peculiar to Lagos. I wonder how and when it started! It’s a very bad habit and should be discouraged. I have seen a Danfo driver beaten to a pulp by military guys, over his refusal to carry additional personnel having had one policeman on board already, since they earn salaries and much more incentives.

“I remember a day we left Ajah bus stop towards Victoria Island and my conductor asked the mobile policeman (MOPOL) for the fare and he told my conductor that if he dared ask him anything again, he would stop the bus from going anywhere.

“I got angry and I asked him, is it a privilege or a right for you not to pay for the service they have rendered you?” When other passengers saw that I was challenging him, they all joined me”

He added that most of them put on uniforms but they are not on duty, they are just using it to avoid paying the transport fare.

“Uniformed men are being paid salaries monthly, so also, the drivers and the conductors use the transport fare they collect to feed their families, pay school fees and rent, among other dues,” he said.

A police sergeant, who does not want his name in print, said that the practice occurs usually among the rank and file personnel and non-commissioned army personnel.

He said, ’’To me, it is a wrong practice for any security operative in Nigeria to deprive commercial transporters the payment of fare and I think it still depends on the bus driver, but if it is a personal relationship, no problem.

“I have seen cases in which the driver would beg the uniformed men to sit at the front in other to prevent them from being arrested for traffic offence.

“Most of our commercial drivers are traffic offenders, most times, they don’t have vehicle particulars and as a result of this, they may be afraid to ask for transport fare.”