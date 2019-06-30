Drug Trafficking: FAAN Reads Riot Act To Staff, Airport Users

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has vowed to take appropriate action against any staff of the agency found to have connived with drug traffickers in baggage tagging across all the airports in the country

The agency said anyone found guilty of the crime would be dealt with according to the law of the land.

General manager public affairs FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu who disclosed this to aviation journalists in Lagos on Thursday, said Agency was disturbed over allegation against some staff said to have been involved in the dubious act at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA).

Yakubu stated that the managing director of FAAN, Capt Hamisu Yadudu is awaiting the report of the special task force set up to investigate the involvement of FAAN staff in the Zanab Aliyu case.

The FAAN spokesperson said the management is expecting the task force to submit the report soon adding that the punishment to be melted out to the accused will be determined by their level of involvement.

Mrs. Yakubu stated that the Kano airport incident has awaken FAAN to tighten security leading to the agency evolving means of curtailing future occurrence.

Consequently, FAAN has moved the operation of unaccompanied luggage to the newly created cargo section for proper tagging while comprehensive profiling of background passengers and baggage handlers have commenced, she said.

In addition six sniffer dogs have also been deployed to the Kano airport, while more metal walk through screening detectors from entrance to terminal before boarding the aircraft have been installed.

She explained that the action was to ensure that no passenger pass through the airport with drug, adding that the agency has intensified surveillance on baggage handlings under aviation security supervision.

Mrs Yakubu equally explained that there has been an improvement of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) at the single interface desk to capture the area adding that FAAN was working in collaboration with the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The FAAN image maker, however, noted that it was the responsibility of the NDLEA to install drug detecting machines at airports not the Agency as stated by some individuals.