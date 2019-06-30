Dying To Live

Funerals are for the living, not the dead.

They are where we go to make sense of a mentally excruciating experience in its inevitable and arrived state. It is where the estranged child goes to voice the things he could not say before; the place for the little granddaughter to express her grief of the experiences she will not be able to enjoy; the time for the aged lover to make peace and move on, once done apart. At least this was my initial impression through knowledge gained from Hollywood’s eloquent portrayal.

Funerals in Nigeria however, are worlds away. My grandmother passed away and I attended the funeral a few weeks ago. It was enlightening for me because this is the first funeral I have attended, in a situation especially that was close to the heart. I was hurt because I never held an immersive conversation with her, as I cannot speak Tiv and my grandmother—God rest her soul—could not speak a word of English. On many occasions, we would sit alone, staring at each other until simultaneous laughter eventually breaks out over the awkward wall of communication standing between us. I find it staggering to have deeply loved someone I could not speak to directly. But that is the beauty of love; it crosses all barriers. Love breaks down all the walls.

The hardest part for me was being there for my mother because I feel the situation hit her deeply, as no one is ever ready to lose a parent even if they live a long, fulfilling life. I learned to be present but away at the same time, because I needed to be there to comfort her where necessary. Other times, I needed to be miles away because I did not want to be the casualty of misdirected, unearned frustration. There were times that she needed some space, and hey, that’s okay.

During the funeral itself, I saw no painful words from estranged children, no watery eyes from granddaughters and no heartfelt goodbyes from past lovers. At the beginning of the program, I saw speeches from men of political standing, who all believed they were crowned, hand picked and God-sent orators. In the middle of the program, one of the pastors conducting it put the event at a stand still because my cousins did not have their hairs covered. When we were sharing the rice, my aunt nearly lost an eye because of a fight between two men, for space on the queue. I am certain that if you asked them the person who passed away, they would not have been able to answer.

And at the end of the program, someone had stolen all the souvenir mugs we had made for the occasion. They are probably scraping her likeness off the cups as I write this article.

But my moment of clarity came after the frustration from all these events set in, at the point when we were laying her to rest. The realization was after a painful silence moved through the crowd that surrounded the area of the newly dug grave. My aunt shattered the quietness in one of the most spiritually moving experiences I have ever witnessed. While fighting back tears, she sings the first part of “God Be with You Till we Meet Again” as an island, and the vast sea of people joins the chorus in unison! My mind travelled to the slaves of the Deep South and understood how they used songs to channel their pain in times of oppression. Sometimes, that is what communing through melancholic melody does; when it hits, you feel no pain.

And it was in that instance, the moment where my heart and soul met at an irreversible fulcrum in time, that my frustration faded away and I realized what was most important: I was there for my grandmother, and nothing else on earth mattered. I was there for the woman who, though unconfirmed, probably walked the earth for over a century. I was there in honor of the woman who had kissed her great, great, grand children. I was there for the woman who ran and climbed a tree, when she was initially introduced to her husband-to-be. And after this moment of revelation had overwhelmed me, I saw the need to remove myself from the vicinity because a wave of tears had started to form in my eyes.

On the drive back from the village, I looked past the river to see the point where the earth met the sky. I reflected on how anyone would be lucky to live a life of meaningful experiences, until we eventually meet our inevitable ends. When we’re gone, the memories never fade away from the loved ones we leave behind. Perhaps in some way, we live on through them, and that was my reason for seeing it not as a day of sadness, but more so as a celebration of life. My grandmother’s legacy lives on. Her legacy is the community that she fought for equal rights and opportunities; the same place that a few months ago, saw her exercise her right to vote. Her legacy is in the many people she made sacrifices for, to make their lives better. My grandmother’s legacy, without any doubt, is me.