Ex-militants Call For OverhaulOf Amnesty Programme

Published

1 min ago

on

The United Ex Freedom Fighters Forum have called for the complete overhauling of the Amnesty Programme with a view to repositioning it to meet lofty goals was set it.

The forum, through it coordinator, National Affairs, Mutu Dumex, made this known on Wednesday, during a media briefing held in Abuja.

According to him, the Amnesty Programme was initiated by the late president Umar Musa Yar’Adua, which has been sustained by successive administrations, including President Muhammadu Buhari and we cannot fold our hands, remain quiet and allow one individual deliberately rubbish the noble initiative of the federal government.

“We are drawing the attention of the world, especially the people of Niger Delta region and indeed Nigerians, to the anomalies going on in the Amnesty office so that the programme can be salvaged from the hands of this self seeking individuals who, neither mean well for the country nor emphatise with the region.

“We make bold to say that the special advisor to president on Amnesty Programme has consistently deployed subterfuge to hoodwink his real intention since assuming office despite repeated assurance to former agitators that their owed contract sums and stipends would be paid promptly. He has also recused to pay school fees of over two thousand beneficiaries of the programme plus medical bills of Amnesty students in Nigeria,” he added.

