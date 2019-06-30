NEWS
Ex-militants Call For OverhaulOf Amnesty Programme
The United Ex Freedom Fighters Forum have called for the complete overhauling of the Amnesty Programme with a view to repositioning it to meet lofty goals was set it.
The forum, through it coordinator, National Affairs, Mutu Dumex, made this known on Wednesday, during a media briefing held in Abuja.
According to him, the Amnesty Programme was initiated by the late president Umar Musa Yar’Adua, which has been sustained by successive administrations, including President Muhammadu Buhari and we cannot fold our hands, remain quiet and allow one individual deliberately rubbish the noble initiative of the federal government.
“We are drawing the attention of the world, especially the people of Niger Delta region and indeed Nigerians, to the anomalies going on in the Amnesty office so that the programme can be salvaged from the hands of this self seeking individuals who, neither mean well for the country nor emphatise with the region.
“We make bold to say that the special advisor to president on Amnesty Programme has consistently deployed subterfuge to hoodwink his real intention since assuming office despite repeated assurance to former agitators that their owed contract sums and stipends would be paid promptly. He has also recused to pay school fees of over two thousand beneficiaries of the programme plus medical bills of Amnesty students in Nigeria,” he added.
MOST READ
Ex-militants Call For OverhaulOf Amnesty Programme
The United Ex Freedom Fighters Forum have called for the complete overhauling of the Amnesty Programme with a view to...
Sokoto Water Board Spends 120m Monthly – AGM
Sokoto State Water Board (SSWB) spends over 120million naira as monthly running cost in its continued effort towards supplying safe...
NAF Destroys Insurgents’ Hideouts In Gobara, Bakassi
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed terrorists’ hideouts and...
My Daughter Didn’t Kill Herself, Mother Of Uniben Student Cries Out
Contrary to speculations that the 300- level undergraduate of the University of Benin, Christabel Omore Buoro Owoichi committed suicide last...
Why Insecurity Persists – Tsauri
Sen Umaru Tsauri is the national secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview with RUTH CHOJI, he speaks...
The Tortoise, The Dog And The Farmer
Once upon a time, there was a famine in the land of Kurumi in southwestern Nigeria, everyone was looking rather...
NDLEA Destroys 13.5 acres of Cannabis, Seized 2.5 Kilograms in Delta
National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA, has said no fewer than 13.5 acres of cannabis sativa farms have been destroyed...
MOST POPULAR
- CRIME9 hours ago
Bandits Terrorising Us Now Hungry – Emir
- COVER STORIES9 hours ago
Pupils, Workers Abandon FG-built Almajiri Schools
- POLITICS9 hours ago
Nomination Forms: APC Coalition Group Seek Refund Of Funds To Aspirants.
- COVER STORIES9 hours ago
NRC, Ghana Deny $2bn Railway Contract
- NEWS8 hours ago
TB Joshua Pulls 40,000 To Mount Precipice
- COVER STORIES9 hours ago
Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF Protest Killing Of Nigerians In S’Africa
- NEWS9 hours ago
Adamawa Govt Inaugurates 6-Man State Livestock Transformation C’ttee
- NEWS9 hours ago
Benue Assembly Backs Ortom, Rejects Ruga Settlements