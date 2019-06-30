FG To Eradicate HIV/AIDs By 2030- Min Of Health

The national director, HIV/AIDs Division, Federal Ministry of Health, Mr Araoye Segilola, restated the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s commitment to the eradication of HIV/AIDs epidemics by 2030, to reach its zero infection target.

Mr Segilola disclosed this during a scientific roundtable series, in Abuja, organised by the Centre For Integrated Health Program (CIHP) with the theme: “Reaching “zero”, Emerging dynamics of HIV epidemics in Nigeria”.

He said, “Government is concerned about young people between the ages of 15 and 24 years, which is over one per cent, because they are the future of the country. We need to do everything humanly possible to eradicate HIV epidemic within that population range.

In the same vein, CEO of CIHP, Dr Bolanle Oyeledun, said, “Many people living with HIV in Nigeria are not unaware of their status. Nigeria continues to fall short of providing the recommended number of HIV testing and counselling sites.

“Low levels of access to anti retroviral treatment remains the major issue for people living with HIV in the country, meaning that there are still many AIDS-related deaths in Nigeria, due to poor medical treatment.

