FG Warns Nigerians Against Declaration Of Foreign Currencies In Ethiopia

The federal government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has informed all Nigerian travellers that the Ethiopian Customs and Revenue Authority (ECRA) has recently stepped up seizure of foreign currencies and valuables in excess of $3 000 from passengers transiting Ethiopia without prior declaration of such valuables.

The ministry, in an official statement issued on Friday, with reference number: No: MFA/PR/2019/33, titled, “Seizure of undeclared Currency By The Ethiopian Customs and Revenue Authority” and signed by the acting spokesperson Friday Akpan, admonished Nigerians to take note of the development.

“The rule on the forfeiture of undeclared valuables applies to all passengers travelling to Ethiopia or transiting, including the prosecution of offenders of money laundering in line with Ethiopian Laws.”

“The Ministry, therefore, urges all prospective Nigerian travellers to please take note of this development and adhere strictly to avoid undue embarrassment at the airport.”

According the statement, the Embassy of Nigeria in Addis Ababa is engaging the Ethiopian authorities to secure the release of undeclared monies seized from Nigerians.