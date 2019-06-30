Free, Compulsory Basic Education

Recently, President Muhammadu Buhari urged State Governors to “enforce very vigorously” free and compulsory basic education for every child of primary and junior secondary school age. He also reminded the Governors that providing free and compulsory education is a constitutional provision just as he warned that it was a crime for any parent to keep his child out of school.

Putting the issue more pungently, the President said that when a government fails to provide the schools, teachers and teaching materials necessary for basic education, it is actually aiding and abetting crime. He expressed the opinion that he would like to see every governor rally his Local Government chairmen towards ensuring that schools offer the right opportunities and provide the needed materials and teachers for basic education, at the minimum.

As a newspaper, we concur with the President. In our view, this is a welcome development as free primary education is fundamental in guaranteeing everyone access to education. Section 18(3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended places on the federal and state government an obligation to eradicate illiteracy and provide free and compulsory education. Section 2 of the Compulsory, Free Universal Basic Education Act provides that every Government in Nigeria shall provide free, compulsory and universal basic education for every child of primary and junior secondary school age.

The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Institute for Statistics (UIS) in its 2015 estimates, based on people aged 15 or over who can read and write, stated that over 75 per cent of the world’s 781 million illiterate adults are found in South Asia, West Asia and sub-Saharan Africa and women represent almost two-thirds of all illiterate adults globally.

We recall that former Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, had in 2017 indicated that some 60 million Nigerians, or 30 percent of the population, cannot read or write. For a country which prides itself as the giant of Africa, this is, without doubt, worrisome and unacceptable.

Remarkably, Seychelles, Equatorial Guinea, and South Africa all hold the first place as the most literate countries in Africa. These nations have a 95 per cent literacy rate in the population of over 15 years of age. How did these three countries achieve their literacy level?.

According to a World Atlas Report, of the countries in the 95th percentile, Seychelles is the only one to have achieved the six goals set forth by UNESCO Education for All programme. These goals, which were to be met by 2015, include: establish free primary education, improve the quality of education, improve childhood education, improve adult literacy by 50 per cent, provide gender equality in the classroom, and address the educational needs of youth and adults. Equatorial Guinea on its part made significant progress toward the Education for All goals, achieving a preschool enrolment of over 70 per cent in 2015.

On its part, Botswana is the fourth most literate in Africa with 88 per cent of the population over 15 years of age able to read. This reflects the commitment to education made by the government of Botswana and the success of its National Literacy Programme.

Contrarily and most certainly sadly, the number of out -of school children in Nigeria in the last five years rose from 10.5 million to 13 million, which was attributed largely to the Boko Haram insurgency in the North West.

There is no gainsaying it that the establishment of the Nigerian National Commission for Nomadic Education in 1989 for nomads to acquire literacy skills has failed to achieve its objectives. The school feeding programme of the Buhari administration made to increase enrolment in school, as a policy, has made very little impact.

This said, in our opinion, we are interested more in the quality of the free education than just free education as the schools that are supposedly free are public schools and they produce sophisticated illiterates. Unfortunately, over the years, the government, at all levels, had been paying lip service to education Most of the public school buildings are dilapidated and not fit for learning.

Successive governments have made feeble efforts to revive the educational system confronted with severe challenges including high poverty levels, low enrolment, gender disparities, poor quality and relevance, poor infrastructure and learning conditions. In some states, the free education offered is a scam as the students are made to pay for uniforms, books and some unexplained expenses.

In the prevailing circumstance and relying on the presidential directive, we suggest that there should be openness and transparency in the enforcement of free and compulsory education in states and also that the federal and states should substantially increase the budgetary allocation to the sector if the nation is going to achieve the goal of producing the kind of population that will drive its development processes in the right direction in a competing world.