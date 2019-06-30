NEWS
Gombe Pegs Fertilizer At N5, 000 Per Bag
Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa, yesterday, put the price of a bag of fertilizer at a subsidised rate of N5, 000.
The governor made the announcement, while flagging off the sales and distribution of fertilizers to farmers across the 11 council areas of the state.
Speaking, the governor said, “you will recall one of the promises we made during campaign for election, was to develop the agriculture sector, which is the main source of livelihood of our teeming populace.”
He added that the desire to develop the sector remains the policy thrust of his administration, with a view to supporting 70 per cent of Gombe people who are engaged in farming activities.
The governor stressed that in line with the administration’s commitment to develop the agriculture sector, it provided 20,000 metric tonnes of fertilizers for the 2019 farming season.
As at yesterday, governor Inuwa disclosed that the state had taken delivery of 120 trucks load of fertilizers that had been delivered to all the 11 local government areas of the state.
He said the highly subsidised rate would improve both productivity and income to the government and people in the state.
The governor equally hinted that 10,000 bags of 2kg and 950 bags of 10kg improved maize seeds had been provided for this year’s farming season.
“In line of our genuine gesture to improve the sector, government worked hard within the limit of available resources to ensure the following: increased budgetary allocations to the agriculture sector; provision of easy access to land; easy access to modern agricultural instruments to farmers; setting up of state-owned agriculture company to ensure availability and timely provision of agriculture input to our farmers.”
