Good Samaritan: Man Sells Land, Car To Offer Free Treatment To Cataract Patients

A kindhearted Nigerian, Dr Abubakar Idowu Sanni of Bayalas Healthcare Foundation, has sold his landed property to provide succour for a number of people suffering from eye problems, ABDULLAHI OLESIN reports

In his bid to impact positively on the society, the executive director of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Bayalas Health Care Foundation, Dr. Abubakar Idowu Sanni sold his landed property worth N8.5million and his car to treat cataract patients free of charge in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Speaking exclusively with LEADERSHIP Sunday, Sanni narrated how he sold his house at Gaa Akanbi area of Ilorin at N8.5million and his Mazda Premacy car to assist ordinary Nigerians suffering from cataract with no means to finance the needed operation.

He added that the quest to help eye patients regain their sight compelled him to sell his property at what he described as ‘give away price.’

He lamented that his efforts to get sponsors for the programme failed, saying he has no further capability to fund it.

Sanni added that the state government and private individuals whom he approached for financial support have not responded.

“We’ve been praying to God for sponsors, people are indoors suffering because they have no financial means to go to the hospital. I see it as a duty to help people with this disease; this is why I committed all my resources into it.

“When there was no money to buy drugs, I sold my house worth N8.5million; I also sold my car worth over N2 million. Before now, I’ve sold many of my property for charity. I believe that is just the only way we can move forward.

“I’ve done it at Emir’s Palace clinic for more than 2,000 people about two years ago. Since January this year, I’ve been doing it at OFM premises every Tuesday, this last Tuesday, I could only send drugs to the cataract patients.

“On daily basis, I operate no fewer than 10 cataracts and I give medications to over 500 people. I’ve treated more than 5,000 patients since January.

“To operate cataract in hospital, one needs at least N70,000 to N150,000, though it’s much more in some cities like Abuja and Lagos.”

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Sunday, one of the cataract patients, Bunmi Owolabi, called on the new administration in the state to support the NGO in its bid to help those suffering from eyes diseases.

“I would have been treated today because it will get to my turn but the doctor did not come because we were told there was no mean.

Another patient, Ajoke Balogun said: “For the past six months, I’ve been in and out of hospitals, because of lost sight of the right eye. I’ve spent alot. I got to know of what Dr Bayala do here, then I came, today, I can see with both eyes.”

The story was the same witht Jimoh Moruf, who was equally operated upon and has regained his sight.

He said, “I’ve been suffering from retina and cataract for the past six years. I’ve been to Civil Service Commission and General Hospital, the right eye was operated for retina and after the operation, cataract was discovered in the same eye.

“The doctor said they won’t be able to operate the eye again having operated it once. I’ve sold my house, car and many other property just to ensure I regained my sight, but things worsened everyday until today that my eye was operated upon by Dr Bayala. Now I can see.”

Ibrahim Nurudeen who came from Oyun local government area of Kwara state for the free cataract treatment also expressed his profound joy for regaining his sight three years after

A cross section of the eyes patients who thronged the centre for help thank Sanni for his kind gesture.

They were optimistic about getting over their eyes problems once they undergo the necessary operations.

The patients, however, appealed to government at all level to encourage people like Sanni by donating some funds to his NGO to enable him do more for those suffering from various eyes diseases.