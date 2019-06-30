Group Sensitises Students On Ills Of Drug Abuse

The Abuja Branch of the Association of Hospital and Administrative Pharmacists of Nigeria (AHAPN) has organised a sensitisation exercise for students on the ills of drug abuse and illicit trafficking. The sensitisation exercise was to commemorate the 2019 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Speaking at the event, chairman of AHAPN, Abuja Branch, Dr Abubakar Daraka, disclosed that his group had been visiting schools and sensitising students on the dangers of drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

He then advised the youths and other adults against indulging in illicit use of drugs so that they can lead productive lives.

“If you are not in your right senses or mental state, you cannot contribute to yourself, your family and the community. So, essentially, stay off drugs, say no to drugs and stay healthy,” he advised.

Also speaking, the chairman of the event and chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Drug Abuse, Gen Mohammed Buba Marwa, disclosed that the Presidential Advisory Council on Drug Abuse, has come up with laudable recommendations on how to tackle the menace of drug abuse in Nigeria and ensure that Nigeria’s drug use prevalent rate, which stands at an alarming 15 per cent, is cut down to the barest minimum.

Marwa, who was represented by a member of the Presidential Advisory Council, Dr Olusegun Sogbesan, stated that the Presidential Advisory Committee on Drug Abuse was inaugurated on December 10th, 2018, adding that the committee has come up with recommendation for government to key into, in the reduction of drug abuse.

“It may interest you to know that the statistics that came out in January through a survey that was done by the Federal Government and sponsored by the UNODC and the European Union, was not pleasant at all. We have 15 per cent prevalent rate of drug use in the country. The world’s prevalent rate is five per cent, and Nigeria is times three. So, it’s really heart breaking.

“It may interest you to know that we’ve done our assignment since December up till now. It is heart-warming that our report is ready. We’ve come up with recommendation to the Federal Government, and we are waiting to submit the report to Your Excellency,” he said.