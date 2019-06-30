NEWS
Group Sensitises Students On Ills Of Drug Abuse
The Abuja Branch of the Association of Hospital and Administrative Pharmacists of Nigeria (AHAPN) has organised a sensitisation exercise for students on the ills of drug abuse and illicit trafficking. The sensitisation exercise was to commemorate the 2019 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.
Speaking at the event, chairman of AHAPN, Abuja Branch, Dr Abubakar Daraka, disclosed that his group had been visiting schools and sensitising students on the dangers of drug abuse and illicit trafficking.
He then advised the youths and other adults against indulging in illicit use of drugs so that they can lead productive lives.
“If you are not in your right senses or mental state, you cannot contribute to yourself, your family and the community. So, essentially, stay off drugs, say no to drugs and stay healthy,” he advised.
Also speaking, the chairman of the event and chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Drug Abuse, Gen Mohammed Buba Marwa, disclosed that the Presidential Advisory Council on Drug Abuse, has come up with laudable recommendations on how to tackle the menace of drug abuse in Nigeria and ensure that Nigeria’s drug use prevalent rate, which stands at an alarming 15 per cent, is cut down to the barest minimum.
Marwa, who was represented by a member of the Presidential Advisory Council, Dr Olusegun Sogbesan, stated that the Presidential Advisory Committee on Drug Abuse was inaugurated on December 10th, 2018, adding that the committee has come up with recommendation for government to key into, in the reduction of drug abuse.
“It may interest you to know that the statistics that came out in January through a survey that was done by the Federal Government and sponsored by the UNODC and the European Union, was not pleasant at all. We have 15 per cent prevalent rate of drug use in the country. The world’s prevalent rate is five per cent, and Nigeria is times three. So, it’s really heart breaking.
“It may interest you to know that we’ve done our assignment since December up till now. It is heart-warming that our report is ready. We’ve come up with recommendation to the Federal Government, and we are waiting to submit the report to Your Excellency,” he said.
MOST READ
Group Sensitises Students On Ills Of Drug Abuse
The Abuja Branch of the Association of Hospital and Administrative Pharmacists of Nigeria (AHAPN) has organised a sensitisation exercise for...
“UN Summit Making Progress On Climate Crisis”
The UN climate talks in the city of Bonn, Germany ended with little progress made in advancing real solutions to...
Soyinka Downplays Aircraft Seat Controversy
Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, yesterday, broke his silence on the recent aircraft seat controversy, which has gone viral on...
Again, Gunmen Strike In Ekiti Community, Kill Hunter
People of Orin Ekiti, in Ido-Osi local government area of Ekiti, yesterday, took to the streets to protest the killing...
Sultan, CAN President Lead PMB’s Probe Panel On Communal Clashes
President Muhammadu Buhari has begun consultations for an inclusive stakeholder committee that will thoroughly interrogate issues that fuel communal conflicts...
Total Health Trust Emerges 2019 Best HMO
Total Health Trust Limited has, for the third time in four years, emerged winner of the Nigeria Healthcare Excellence Awards...
Osun Election: BSO Holds Prayers For APC Victory
Ahead of the Supreme Court ruling in the Osun governorship election, members of the Buhari Solidarity Organisation (BSO), Southwest Zone...
MOST POPULAR
- CRIME10 hours ago
Bandits Terrorising Us Now Hungry – Emir
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Pupils, Workers Abandon FG-built Almajiri Schools
- POLITICS9 hours ago
Nomination Forms: APC Coalition Group Seek Refund Of Funds To Aspirants.
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
NRC, Ghana Deny $2bn Railway Contract
- NEWS9 hours ago
TB Joshua Pulls 40,000 To Mount Precipice
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF Protest Killing Of Nigerians In S’Africa
- NEWS9 hours ago
Adamawa Govt Inaugurates 6-Man State Livestock Transformation C’ttee
- NEWS9 hours ago
Benue Assembly Backs Ortom, Rejects Ruga Settlements