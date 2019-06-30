Fashion and Style
How To Prepare Unripe Pawpaw Soup
Unripe pawpaw soup is a local dish mainly eaten by the Tiv people of Benue state. It is also very medicinal and rich in nutrients. Ordinarily, pawpaw has been a crucial ingredient in natural healing, they are known for their long list of health benefits, they are especially known for how they help digestion
Ingredients
1 cup of fried groundnut
6 fresh peper
I teaspoon of locust beans
3 cube of seasoning
1 dry fish
6 pieces of dry beef
Salt to taste
½ cup of palm oil
2 cups of shredded dry unripe pawpaw
How to prepare unripe pawpaw soup
Wash, pepper, onion, locust beans and blend.
Get a neat pot place on heat add palm oil, then add the blended ingredients stir very well for 5min.
To make your stock boil beef and dryfish with little salt and 3cube of Maggi for 15min.pour the stock inside the first pot stir and added your groundnut cover the pot allow to boil for 8min.Then add unripe dry paw paw allow to boil for 10min,add beef and fish for 5min.
Unripe pawpaw soup is ready ,can be eaten with semo, eba etc.
Bon appetite.
MOST READ
How To Know You Are In A Toxic Relationship
When you are in love, a lot of things tend to go unnoticed. Your head is in the cloud and...
Fresh Furore Over Federal Lawmaker’s Jumbo Package
TOPE FAYEHUN writes on the controversy over the contentious jumbo salary and allowance of National Assembly members which resurfaced last...
When Political Parties Defend 2019 Polls
TOPE FAYEHUN captures the reactions of stakeholders to the report of the European Union Observers on the 2019 general elections...
Cabinet Nominees And The Task Ahead In Akwa Ibom
The constitution of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s second term cabinet shows a determination to consolidate on his eight-point Completion Agenda with...
9th NASS Will Enjoy Robust Relationship With Executive – Shuaibu
Hon. Philip Shuaibu is the Deputy Governor of Edo State. He was a member of the House of Representatives between...
Troops Arrest 25 Bandits, Recover Weapons
The Nigerian Army says troops deployed for Operation Harbin Kunama III have, through renewed efforts, busted several kidnap gangs terrorising...
MTN, NDLEA Partner Against Substance Abuse
To mark the 2019 international day against drug abuse & illicit trafficking & anti substance abuse program, MTN Foundation, has...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES3 hours ago
My Daughter Didn’t Kill Herself, Mother Of Uniben Student Cries Out
- CRIME12 hours ago
Bandits Terrorising Us Now Hungry – Emir
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Pupils, Workers Abandon FG-built Almajiri Schools
- POLITICS12 hours ago
Nomination Forms: APC Coalition Group Seek Refund Of Funds To Aspirants.
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
NRC, Ghana Deny $2bn Railway Contract
- NEWS11 hours ago
TB Joshua Pulls 40,000 To Mount Precipice
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF Protest Killing Of Nigerians In S’Africa
- NEWS12 hours ago
Benue Assembly Backs Ortom, Rejects Ruga Settlements