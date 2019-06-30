Unripe pawpaw soup is a local dish mainly eaten by the Tiv people of Benue state. It is also very medicinal and rich in nutrients. Ordinarily, pawpaw has been a crucial ingredient in natural healing, they are known for their long list of health benefits, they are especially known for how they help digestion

Ingredients

1 cup of fried groundnut

6 fresh peper

I teaspoon of locust beans

3 cube of seasoning

1 dry fish

6 pieces of dry beef

Salt to taste

½ cup of palm oil

2 cups of shredded dry unripe pawpaw

How to prepare unripe pawpaw soup

Wash, pepper, onion, locust beans and blend.

Get a neat pot place on heat add palm oil, then add the blended ingredients stir very well for 5min.

To make your stock boil beef and dryfish with little salt and 3cube of Maggi for 15min.pour the stock inside the first pot stir and added your groundnut cover the pot allow to boil for 8min.Then add unripe dry paw paw allow to boil for 10min,add beef and fish for 5min.

Unripe pawpaw soup is ready ,can be eaten with semo, eba etc.

Bon appetite.