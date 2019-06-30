Insecurity: Kwara Speaker Seeks Collaboration With Security Chiefs

The Speaker, Kwara state House of Assembly,Hon. Salihu Danladi has decried the growing insecurity in the country.

He opined that all hands must be on the deck to curtail the trend.

Danladi spoke during working visits to heads of security formations in the state.

In all the places he visited, the Speaker assured the security operatives of the support of the 9th State Assembly in ensuring security of lives and property in the state.

The Speaker who visited the Kwara state Commissioner of Police, Director of the Department of State Security (DSS), Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Zonal Commandant of the Federal Road Safety Cops (FRSC) and the Commander of the Nigeria Airforce, charged security agencies to always collaborate with the community and all relevant stakeholders towards guaranteeing a safer Kwara.

Danladi acknowledged the good work the various security outfits have been doing to ensure the security of lives and properties of the people of Kwara state.

He,however, noted that with the upsurge in the mode and scale of criminality in virtually all neighbouring states to Kwara, the atate is exposed to serious security threats, hence, the need for collaborative efforts and proactiveness to manage the threat.

“We were not acquainted with banditry but now we have bandits, kidnappers, ritual killers and all sorts in most of the North Central and South Western states.

“ Our geographical location exposes us to a time bomb which we must arrest before it explodes. Kwara is a border community to the Northern and Southern axis where there are security crises, we want stronger security presence in these border communities”,he said.

. He added that “there are lots of criminal activities on Ilesha Baruba – Gwanara road;some part of the southern Kwara roads have been reported to be security flash points. Our borders are porous and expose us to security threat, we don’t want the peaceful nomenclature of Kwara state to be history”.

He said the 9th Assembly is seriously concerned about the issues of street trading ,considering the security implications and pledge that he and his colleagues will make efforts to stop it.

In his remark, the Kwara state Commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun assured the leadership of the state assembly of his cooperation.

He noted that the police had been securing the border communities by engaging the people and repose the confidence of police in the people so that they can volunteer useful information.

He urged the lawmakers to use their influence to get government’s support for the police, disclosing that they have got almost no support of government since he was redeployed to the state.

He assured that he will continue to “police the police” to ensure they don’t extort or abuse human rights.