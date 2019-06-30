NEWS
Kofi Annan, Others Clinch ECOWAS Regional Award
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), yesterday, demonstrated that there is always a payday.
Despite the fact that the duo of Stella Ameyo Adadevoh and Kofi Anan are dead and long gone, ECOWAS, yesterday, posthumously awarded them “The 2018 ECOWAS Prize of Excellence” for their contributions to the region’s well being.
Annan, is a former secretary-general of the United Nations, who effected fundamental reforms at the UN and Dr Adadevoh, is a medical doctor, who lost her life to Ebola virus, which she contacted, while trying to stop her patient, Patrick Sawyer, a Liberian, from escaping into the densely populated Lagos crowd.
The prize was presented to representatives of their families at the 55th Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, yesterday, in Abuja.
The award was also presented to Madam Germaine Acogny, a Senegalese dancer and choreographer, responsible for developing African Dance and the creation of several dance schools in France and Senegal.
The wife of the former UN secretary-general, Nane Annan, the son of Adadevoh, Bankole Cardoso and Acogny received the awards and cash prizes of 20,000, $10,000 and $15,000 respectively.
The wife of Annan, who gave an appreciation speech on behalf of the recipients, expressed gratitude to ECOWAS for the award.
“Thank you for this generous recognition of the immense contribution to the objectives of ECOWAS by my husband and dear friend.
“I would also like to thank ECOWAS on behalf of the two other laureates, two outstanding women of West Africa, the late Dr Ameyo Adadevoh her selfless sacrifice to curb the spread of Ebola in Nigeria.
“And Madam Germaine Acogny for the quality and richness of your artistic production,” she said.
She also said the Kofi Annan Foundation was working with ECOWAS and other partners in West Africa to strengthen democracy and elections, resolve conflicts, support reconciliation and improve food security.
