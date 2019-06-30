Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

London’s Iconic Tower Bridge Celebrates 125th Anniversary

Published

1 min ago

on

London’s iconic Tower Bridge celebrates its 125th anniversary on Sunday with exhibitions and special offers.

The bridge Officially opened on June 30, 1894, and has become the defining landmark of the British capital. It welcomed a record breaking of 864,652 visitors in 2018.

Chris Earlie, head of Tower Bridge, told Xinhua: `It has a century and a quarter to make its impact, but I think even from day one that there is no way to get away from the fact that it was one of the most recognizable and significant landmarks in the world.”

“People fall in love with it, because of the way it looks, it’s so unique, because it’s London’s defining landmark. I’d like to think of it as a fairy tale castle on the river.’’

Throughout the 125th anniversary weekend, visitors were invited to explore the history of the bridge through a series of special offers and free events.

This  include an admission entry offer of 1.25 pounds and a big birthday bash for the bridge architect Horace Jones as costumed Victorians tread the walkways.

An exhibition also showed off the weird and wacky alternative designs that were nearly built instead.

The bridge was just one of 50 designs which vied to solve the conundrum of erecting a much-needed new bridge that would still allow large ships into what was the world’s busiest port.

the counterweights swinging down as the bridge halves swing up. Engineer John Wolfe Barry and architect Horace Jones’s winning design was a bridge that flips open in the middle,with huge chambers in the feet of two towers to accommodate

The bridge took eight years to build and was opened by royal family members.

In its first year, the steam-powered bridge was opened more than 6,000 times. Now run on oil and electricity, it opens around 850 times a year, mainly for tourist vessels, which must give 24 hours’ notice.

About 65-meter tall and 244-meter long, it is the last bridge downstream in London and is crossed by more than 40,000 pedestrians and 21,000 vehicles per day, according to a press release from Tower Bridge.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

London’s Iconic Tower Bridge Celebrates 125th Anniversary

London’s iconic Tower Bridge celebrates its 125th anniversary on Sunday with exhibitions and special offers. The bridge Officially opened on...
CRIME1 min ago

21-year-old Steals Grandma’s Pant For N2,000

Efoghae Friday, 21, is assisting the police to explain why and for what purpose he allegedly stole a pant belonging...
NEWS5 mins ago

EFCC To Court: We Are Yet To Conclude Investigation Against Fayose

A Federal High Court in Lagos was yesterday forced to adjourn the fresh arraignment of former governor of Ekiti State,...
NEWS12 mins ago

Wole Soyinka Didn’t Respect Elders In His Own Days – Seun Kuti

The internet was agog with the news of a young Nigerian man who ordered Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, out of...
NEWS15 mins ago

Court Dismisses Justice Ofili’s Objections To Trial

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court in Lagos, yesterday, dismissed a preliminary objection brought before him by a...
HEALTH37 mins ago

FG To Eradicate HIV/AIDs By 2030- Min Of Health

The national director, HIV/AIDs Division, Federal Ministry of Health, Mr Araoye Segilola, restated the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s commitment to...
CRIME38 mins ago

Troops Kill 15 Bandits In Zamfara

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have again killed 15 bandits terrorising innocent citizens in Dansadau district of Zamfara State. This...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: