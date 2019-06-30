Ministry Organises Training For Staff on Service Delivery

As part of efforts towards effective service delivery, the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD) has organised a 3-Day workshop for the Zonal Mines Officers, staff of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement Department in the Ministry and all who were saddled with the responsibility of ensuring prompt service delivery.

In his opening remark at the training venue in Jos, Plateau State, the Director, Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, Mr Zaccheaus Atte called for renewed interest in the implementation of reform coordination and service improvement in the Ministry.

In a statement sent to LEADERSHIP on behalf of the ministry’s Director of Press, Atte charged participants at the training to continue broadening their knowledge and ensure prompt delivery of the mandate of the department.

“There is need to work on our service delivery strategy so that our clients will be satisfied and when they are satisfied, the fortune from mineral sector will go up and this will no doubt have positive effect on our GDP” he stated.

Mr Atte expressed the readiness of his department to deliver on its mandate which he listed to include: managing and driving SERVICOM aims and initiatives within the Ministry; working with the leadership of the Ministry to identify processes systems and service gaps and develop interventions to eliminate such gaps.

He charged participants to continuously research into service delivery modality and come up with service levels that are in consonant with international best practices.

“It is the duty of the department to work closely with all Departments and Agencies under the Ministry so as to ensure that services are being rendered in an agreed manner and where this is not done, sanctions are imposed on such department or agency”, he added.

In a paper titled, “The Concept, Goals and Methodology of SERVICOM”, delivered by the Team Leader, Operations Department, Service Compact (SERVICOM}, Mr. Afolabi Joseph referred to SERVICOM as the government’s solution and answer to poor public service delivery which according to him, is being implemented in a way that would encourage the Nigerian citizenry or public to demand service from public institutions as a matter of right.

The Head of Reform Coordination in Bureau of Public Service Reform (BPSR), Mr. Kizzito Dankat Gukas in his presentation titled, “BPSR’s Role in Implementing Effective Service Delivery in the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development” stated that making a tangible impact on service delivery is one of the strategic imperatives of National Strategy for Public Service Reforms (NSPSR).

One of the participants at the training, the Zonal Mines Officer for North-East, Mr. Ishaku Mohammed Ganu said the training could not have come at a better time as he believed that it would ensure that service is delivered promptly and satisfactorily.