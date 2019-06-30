ENTERTAINMENT
My Boobs Can Never Fall, Bobrisky Claims
Sometimes it is baffling that Nigerian crossdresser, Okuneye Idris, a.k.a Bobrisky, has continued to wow his fans with the claims of having boobs or even growing butts.
He has over the last few months got fans quizzing him to know if his breasts are fake or not, which has continued to raise lots of eyebrows. But he has decided to lay these speculations to rest.
Recall in May when Bobrisky shared photos of his cleavages on his Instagram page and many claimed he was wearing a silicon bra, which was quite obvious.
In a viral video, Bobrisky, who prefers to be called ‘pretty lady’ rubbished all reports stating that they are real and they were surgically done.
“Yes, I have breasts and one good thing about my breasts is that they don’t fall; if you press my breast from now till tomorrow, my breasts will still remain intact because it’s a surgical breast, not natural.
“That is one advantage of having a surgical breast. So don’t ask me that type of question next time, take note. It is real breasts,” he stated.
