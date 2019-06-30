New Cabinet: Choose People Who Share Your Vision, ACF Tells PMB

As President Muhammadu Buhari prepares to send the list of his new cabinet members to the National Assembly for screening and possible confirmation, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has urged him to appoint only those who share his vision for Nigeria.

According to the ACF, what will help Buhari to deliver on the promises he made to Nigerians is for him to look for people who have the same vision as the president towards the development of the nation.

ACF national secretary, Anthony Sani, told LEADERSHIP Sunday that people who share the president’s vision are the most critical stakeholders he should consider at this time for key appointments.

Speaking on whether the president should attach the portfolios of the proposed ministers when sending the list of nominees to the National Assembly for screening, Sani said it is not necessarily the case.

“We don’t want anything that will remove the presidential latitude of reassigning the ministers after the screening when situations demand. And this is because ministerial assignments are essentially leadership roles that impel progress by multiplication of the minister’s strength through others.

“It is not a professional assignment, since all ministries and MDAs have professionals who head the departments. Our advice to the president is for him to look for people who share his vision and aspiration for Nigeria.

“This is because he can command the loyalty and commitment of only those who are on the same page with the president on vision and aspiration.

“He should look for people in whom merit, pragmatism and honesty intersect with the requirements for inclusiveness of federal character that inspires national solidarity and rewards for hard work during campaigns. All these factors can be found in those to be in the cabinet, since the factors are not mutually exclusive,” Sani said.

Meanwhile, a cross section of Nigerian professionals and politicians have urged the president to include portfolios to the ministerial nominees he will be sending to the National Assembly.

According to them, it will help the lawmakers in assessing the competence of those nominated for important national assignments.

The chairman of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Bishop Amakiri, said the president should ensure that the people appointed are those who are ready to move the country forward.

“The appointment should come with competence. You don’t make a lawyer minister of national planning or minister of environment. Just like other countries are doing, we want to see the president taking a different dimension.

“If it is Next Level of progression, I don’t expect nominees without portfolios. The president also should make his recruitment based on competence and not favouritism. With this, hope would be restored. When we see a president who believes in competence taking decisive decisions, we will have a hope,” Amakiri said.

The chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), the umbrella body of all political parties in Nigeria, Chief Peter Ameh, agrees with Amakiri on the issue of attaching portfolios to the ministerial nominees.

“Let the president attach portfolios. It is important. We want them treated based on competence; that is putting round peg in round hole. If it is ministry of finance or petroleum, let an expert be there. It will help. Let him place them where they belong.

“We don’t want random sampling that will not help his administration. Let Nigerians know who will go to the ministry of police affairs and the rest before the appear before the Senate,” Ameh said..

In Enugu, a former National Auditor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barrister Ray Nnaji, said though there is no law that forbids the president from sending ministerial nominees without portfolios, however, doing so is in national interest.

According to him, Nigeria needs professionals and technocrats now to solve her various challenges, adding that attaching portfolios to the ministerial nominees will help those carrying out their screening to gauge whether a nominee has the capability to hold the position he is being considered for.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sunday, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill, said it would be a novel approach if Buhari attached portfolios to his ministerial nominees.

Princewill said: “Even though the constitution does not make it mandatory, the same constitution does not say that he cannot. It will be a novel approach, a new precedent and a useful exercise at deepening our democratic practices in Nigeria. This, after all is, what the mantra of change preaches.

“I am student of incrementalism and I see more of it everyday under this president. I must however sound a note of warning: those who want a quick list of ministerial nominees might reflect on the reality that the assigning of portfolios is another step in the process. Hence it could cause further delays.

“My view though is it’s worth it. Let the screening of ministers be tailored to their portfolios. It’s another way of ensuring round pegs are placed in round holes. In the end, it’s the President who will decide, now or in the future. What he sees from his seat will ultimately guide him.”

On his part, a Port Harcourt-based legal practitioner, Princewill Dike, said attaching portfolios will make it easier for the Senate to screen the ministerial nominees.

“If a portfolio is attached to the nominee, it becomes easier for the Senate to focus on the area to interview the nominee, to ascertain if he has the requisite know-how in area of intended appointment,” he said.