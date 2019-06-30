Others
Obaseki Hails Legacies Of Michael Richard
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has celebrated the life and times of Dr. Michael Okhionkpamwonyi Richard, describing his contribution to road infrastructure in Nigeria and politics as commendable.
The governor said this at the funeral ceremony of late Richard, which held in Benin City, the Edo State capital.
The governor said late Richard was a respected politician who worked for the development of the state and would be remembered for his noble legacies.
In his tribute, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole said the late 78 year-old surveyor impacted on national development, helping to redefine road network in Nigeria.
Oshiomhole urged the family and loved ones to continue with the deceased’s good legacies.
Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu stated that a statesman talks about issues irrespective of party affiliation. He praised the deceased and comforted the family on their loss.
Other dignitaries at the event were the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governorship Candidate in the 2016 Edo gubernatorial poll, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and Edo PDP Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih.
MOST READ
CAN Seek God’s Intervention On Preaching Bill Through Prayers
Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State chapter under the Chairmanship of Rev. John Joseph Hayab has held an interdenominational...
Cleric Admonish Soldiers Against Negative Behaviours During Operations
A military cleric, Rev.Haruna Godiya has admonished soldiers fighting insurgency in the northeast and other areas of the country to...
Crime: Stakeholders Advocate Building Of More Prisons
Stakeholders in the Administrative of Justice have called for the building of more prisons rather than talking about prison decongestion...
Edo Poly Intensifies Plans For Colourful Arts, Culture Festival
…plans to build Museum In furtherance of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s charge for state institutions to take the lead in innovative...
Ruga Settlements Not Only For Fulani Herders- Presidency
….says no plans to sieze, colonise state land The Presidency has said it wishes to draw attention to recent unhelpful...
Catholic Church Attack: Three Suspects Arrested As Kaduna Govt Orders Investigation
The Kaduna State Government on Sunday commended the resilience of the congregation of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church. The government explained...
Blame Obaseki For APC Crisis In Edo – Osagie
Samson Osagie is a former Minority Whip in the House of Representatives and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
My Daughter Didn’t Kill Herself, Mother Of Uniben Student Cries Out
- NEWS8 hours ago
ECOWAS Adopts ECO As Name Of Single Currency
- SPORTS16 hours ago
AFCON 2019: Senate President Lawan Heads FG Delegation
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
Decorum Lost Between An Aisle And A Window Seat
- SPORTS16 hours ago
Super Eagles Eye AFCON History Against Madagascar
- NEWS22 hours ago
The Tortoise, The Dog And The Farmer
- OPINION16 hours ago
Still On Dankwambo’s Legacy
- NEWS6 hours ago
Return My Virginity If You Want Divorce, Wife Tells Husband