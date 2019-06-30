Osun Election: BSO Holds Prayers For APC Victory

Ahead of the Supreme Court ruling in the Osun governorship election, members of the Buhari Solidarity Organisation (BSO), Southwest Zone have prayed for the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) .

The BSO, during a thanksgiving service led by the zonal coordinator, Prince Felix Awofisayo, expressed joy over the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential election and expressed the optimism that more victory awaits them.

Prominent clerics present at the event include, Engr Dr Taofeek Abdulhameed, the elected deputy Imam of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede; Special Apostle J F Ogunsola from the Cherubim and Seraphim movement and a host of other.

The state governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, was represented by his deputy Chief Of Staff.

In his address, Oyetola acknowledged the impact of support organisations such as BSO in politics and gave great kudos to the strategic efforts of the organisation.