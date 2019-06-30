Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Osun Election: BSO Holds Prayers For APC Victory

Published

1 min ago

on

Ahead of the Supreme Court ruling in the Osun governorship election, members of the Buhari Solidarity Organisation (BSO), Southwest Zone have prayed for the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) .

The BSO, during a thanksgiving service led by the zonal coordinator, Prince Felix Awofisayo, expressed joy over the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential election and expressed the optimism that more victory awaits them. 

Prominent clerics present at the event include, Engr Dr Taofeek Abdulhameed, the elected deputy Imam of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede; Special Apostle J F Ogunsola from the Cherubim and Seraphim movement and a host of other.

The state governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, was represented by his deputy Chief  Of Staff.

In his address, Oyetola acknowledged the impact of support organisations such as BSO in politics and gave great kudos to the strategic efforts of the organisation.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Osun Election: BSO Holds Prayers For APC Victory

Ahead of the Supreme Court ruling in the Osun governorship election, members of the Buhari Solidarity Organisation (BSO), Southwest Zone...
NEWS1 min ago

SON Confiscates Substandard Aluminum Sheets Worth N200m

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has seized substandard aluminum sheets worth over N200 million from aluminum companies in Uyo,...
NEWS1 min ago

Capri-Sun 100ml Pack Excites Consumers

Chi Limited, makers of the newly introduced Capri-Sun 100ml, has disclosed that at a retail price of N50, its consumers...
COVER STORIES2 mins ago

US To Commence Deportation Of Illegal Migrants July 4

US President, Donald Trump, has disclosed that deportation of undocumented migrants will begin after July 4. Trump had tweeted, before...
NEWS5 mins ago

Air Peace Pilot Clarifies Lagos, Port Harcourt Incidents

Leading Nigeria’s airline, Air Peace, on Thursday, put to rest, some knotty issues surrounding recent incidents at the Lagos and...
NEWS6 mins ago

Ex-militants Call For OverhaulOf Amnesty Programme

The United Ex Freedom Fighters Forum have called for the complete overhauling of the Amnesty Programme with a view to...
NEWS6 mins ago

Sokoto Water Board Spends 120m Monthly – AGM

Sokoto State Water Board (SSWB) spends over 120million naira as monthly running cost in its continued effort towards supplying safe...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: