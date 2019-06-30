NEWS
Osun Election: BSO Holds Prayers For APC Victory
Ahead of the Supreme Court ruling in the Osun governorship election, members of the Buhari Solidarity Organisation (BSO), Southwest Zone have prayed for the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) .
The BSO, during a thanksgiving service led by the zonal coordinator, Prince Felix Awofisayo, expressed joy over the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential election and expressed the optimism that more victory awaits them.
Prominent clerics present at the event include, Engr Dr Taofeek Abdulhameed, the elected deputy Imam of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede; Special Apostle J F Ogunsola from the Cherubim and Seraphim movement and a host of other.
The state governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, was represented by his deputy Chief Of Staff.
In his address, Oyetola acknowledged the impact of support organisations such as BSO in politics and gave great kudos to the strategic efforts of the organisation.
MOST READ
Osun Election: BSO Holds Prayers For APC Victory
Ahead of the Supreme Court ruling in the Osun governorship election, members of the Buhari Solidarity Organisation (BSO), Southwest Zone...
SON Confiscates Substandard Aluminum Sheets Worth N200m
The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has seized substandard aluminum sheets worth over N200 million from aluminum companies in Uyo,...
Capri-Sun 100ml Pack Excites Consumers
Chi Limited, makers of the newly introduced Capri-Sun 100ml, has disclosed that at a retail price of N50, its consumers...
US To Commence Deportation Of Illegal Migrants July 4
US President, Donald Trump, has disclosed that deportation of undocumented migrants will begin after July 4. Trump had tweeted, before...
Air Peace Pilot Clarifies Lagos, Port Harcourt Incidents
Leading Nigeria’s airline, Air Peace, on Thursday, put to rest, some knotty issues surrounding recent incidents at the Lagos and...
Ex-militants Call For OverhaulOf Amnesty Programme
The United Ex Freedom Fighters Forum have called for the complete overhauling of the Amnesty Programme with a view to...
Sokoto Water Board Spends 120m Monthly – AGM
Sokoto State Water Board (SSWB) spends over 120million naira as monthly running cost in its continued effort towards supplying safe...
MOST POPULAR
- CRIME9 hours ago
Bandits Terrorising Us Now Hungry – Emir
- COVER STORIES9 hours ago
Pupils, Workers Abandon FG-built Almajiri Schools
- POLITICS9 hours ago
Nomination Forms: APC Coalition Group Seek Refund Of Funds To Aspirants.
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
NRC, Ghana Deny $2bn Railway Contract
- NEWS8 hours ago
TB Joshua Pulls 40,000 To Mount Precipice
- COVER STORIES9 hours ago
Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF Protest Killing Of Nigerians In S’Africa
- NEWS9 hours ago
Adamawa Govt Inaugurates 6-Man State Livestock Transformation C’ttee
- NEWS9 hours ago
Benue Assembly Backs Ortom, Rejects Ruga Settlements