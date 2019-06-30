NEWS
PDP Boycotts Jigawa LG Poll
The Jigawa State local government councils’ election, conducted yesterday, was characterised by voters’ apathy despite the timely arrival of election materials to most polling units.
Major opposition parties like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) boycotted the election. However, 16 other parties, including the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), fielded candidates
Going round the state, LEADERSHIP Sunday observed that, security officers were deployed to some polling units while there were no security personnel in some others.
The election was conducted peacefully with no report of crisis or civil disorder, but some members of the opposition parties decried irregularities in the election.
Our reporter also oberved that residents did not comply with the restriction of movement announced by security personnel.
Some residents said they exoect the APC to sweep all the seats contested being the state ruling party and also due to non-participation of major opposition parties in the election.
