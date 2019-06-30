Pmb Congratulates Kingibe, Obi Of Onitsha, Offor For Honorary Degrees

President Buhari has congratulated three recipients of honorary degrees awarded by Nnamdi Azikiwe University, UNIZIK, Awka, Anambra State, recently at the institution’s 13th convocation.

The recipients are: Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, who was given Nigeria’s second highest honour, Grant Commander of the Niger, GCON, following President Buhari’s recognition of June 12, 1993 elections believed to have been won by Chief M.K.O. Abiola.

Another recipient, Sir Emeka Offor, Executive Vice Chairman of Chrome Group of Companies and founder of Emeka Offor Foundation, who had contributed a lot towards eradication of polio, river blindness, glaucoma, and facilitated cataract surgery and many researches in Nigeria.

And the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka, who has waged a successful war against unlawful and obnoxious cultural practices in the Southeast.

The President in a statement by his media aide ,Garba Shehu rejoiced with the recipients, their families, friends and associates, urging them to continue working for the betterment of the country, and humanity.