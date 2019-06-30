Our celebrity profile of the week is the gorgeous Nigerian actress, former singer, mother and entrepreneur Shaffy Bello. The gorgeous mother of two first came to limelight when she serenaded the country with her voice featuring in her cousin Seyi Sodimu’s1997 hit song ‘Love me jeje. Just as she caught the fascinated Nigerian music lover’s attention, Shaffy disappeared off the entertainment radar to the dismay of many. Fast forward a few years later, a more matured but ever gorgeous Shaffy was back on our screens as an amazing actress instead of the sexy retro siren we saw in ‘love me jeje’ video in the 90s. Though the Nigerian cum African movie lover wanted to hold back their approval and love just in case it was a tease repeat of the 90s disappearing act, the amazing acting prowess of the screen diva made their intentions impossible to see through. In no time at all, Shaffy Bello had morphed into a sought-after actress and became the darling of movie lovers globally with a teaming fanbase numbering in the millions.

Shaffy bello style from the 90s till now is one that has earned her major style followers across the globe as the gorgeous mother of two can’t seem to wear anything that doesn’t scream elegance and vogue classy. In an age where the more matured women on our screens are dressing down, Shaffy and her style team seems to get the balance between age-appropriate and vogue right at every outfit.

The multi-nominated Battleground actress Shaffy Bello aka ‘Mrs Badmus’ is certainly one Nollywood actress set to straddle the helm of the upper circle of Nollywood heavy weights.

Early Life and Career

A lot of Shaffy bello early years is still unknown as the beautiful light skinned actress is know to hold her privacy very dear. Suffix to say after “Love Me Jeje” by Seyi Sodimu, she went on tour where she did a gospel album at the Redeem Christ Church, travelling to USA and England. Shaffy love for music and passion for the things of God kept her in the Church choir and as a worker for 14years. She moved the United States of America in 1987 where she completed her education, married and had her two children 18 and 19years respectively. She returned to Nigeria in 2009, yielding to her acting passions but still lives in the states with her family. Her first major film was Saidi Balogun’s award winning movie Eti Keta a Yoruba film. Her TV career includes recurring roles in TV series “Tinsel” (as Joanne Lawson), “Taste of Love” (where she plays Adesua) and Femi Odugbemi’s “Battleground”.

In 2012, she starred as Joanne Lawson in the TV series Tinsel and as Adesuwa in Taste of Love. So far Shaffy has featured in several Yoruba and English language films and TV series including over When Love Happens, Gbomo Gbomo Express and Taste of Love. Eti Keta,The Score, Tinsel, Taste of Love, It’s Her Day, Ovy’s Voice, Hire a Man, Battleground, Light will Come, Twisted Twins, Voiceless Scream (2018), Moth to a Flame (2016) and Lara and the Beat (2018).

Personal Life

Shaffy Bello-Akinrimisi has been married for 25 years. She and her husband have two children – vloggers Ashley and Ashton Akinrimisi. Shaffy once revealed in an interview that she is thankful for not coming into the industry at a young age for she might have divorced her husband due to immaturity issues. She opined that she would never trade her marital bliss for the world and insists that a woman who know her value or worth would not be swelled by vain complements or any amount of money. According to her 'I'm a beautiful woman by the grace of God. I know that, and nobody needs to tell me. The thing is if you are waiting for acknowledgement from someone, then it becomes a problem. That person gives you that acknowledgement and it becomes a big deal. I have someone who gives me that compliment every day.

In an interview with Glamandessence Magazine, Shaffy revealed that her beauty elixir was watching what she eats. According to her ‘I drink a lot of water, exercise and watch what I eat. The biggest part of looking good is being confident and when you have God in your life, you will have peace. Keep your circle of friendship very small. Don’t let go of your few good old friends. Be grateful and thank God for what you have. These are secrets to looking good.

Future Projects

The gorgeous super-talented Shaffy Bello has hinted that producing films is in the works for her and asks her fans to look forward to it.