Sokoto Water Board Spends 120m Monthly – AGM

Published

1 min ago

on

Sokoto State Water Board (SSWB) spends over 120million naira as monthly running cost in its continued effort towards supplying safe and portable drinking water to people of the state, Nasiru Muazu has disclosed.

Muazu, who is the deputy general manager of the agency, however, lamented that their monthly income generation from consumers is less than 30 million naira.

Speaking on what the agency (SSWB) incurs to supply water every month at a media training organised by Effective Water, Sanitiation, and Hygiene Services (E-WASH), Nasiru divulged that the agency depends on the state government for sustenance as it generates far less than what can keep them ongoing.

According to him, population increase, ever increasing cost of water treatment chemicals, daily diesel demands because of  poor power supply, as well the deliberate refusal of consumers to pay bills continue to pose serious challenges to their operation.

He noted that the SSWB has initially designed capacity of 24 million gallons per day, adding that the daily water demand of the state has gone up to 90 million litres per day as they have over 900,000 consumers within the metropolis and can, at best, produce 50million gallons per day.

Nasiru further decried the attitude of consumers saying despite the economic reality, most of them do not see water supply as an economic product but rather, a social service, hence, are not willing to pay.

NEWS7 hours ago

40 Traditional Rulers In S’S Complete Training On Fight Against Corruption

Campaign against the canker worm of corruption initiated by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari received a boast, as an...
