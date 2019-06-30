NEWS
SON Confiscates Substandard Aluminum Sheets Worth N200m
The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has seized substandard aluminum sheets worth over N200 million from aluminum companies in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State Capital.
The director, Inspectorate and Compliance Directorate, Mr Obiora Manafa, said this while fielding questions from newsmen after evacuating substandard aluminum roofing sheet products at Tevoli Aluminum factory at Ikot Oku Ikono junction in Uyo, on Friday.
Manafa said that the SON was on a nationwide mission to save the lives and hard earned resources of Nigerians.
He stressed that the organisation was out to discourage the importation of substandard products into the country, and warned the perpetrators to discontinue from the practice.
He explained that the minimum standard required is 0.4mm instead of 0.25mm which the company was using for the production of roofing aluminum sheets.
“We are here to evacuate substandard roofing sheets found here. We have aluminum-roofing sheets and galvanised roofing sheets. In this case, we have seen aluminum-roofing sheets that are below the minimum required standard.”
He, however, said that SON has formed a task force with Galvanized Iron and Steel Manufacturers Association (GISMA), and Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) with a 13-point reference that would help checkmate the influx of substandard products into Nigerian markets.
MOST READ
SON Confiscates Substandard Aluminum Sheets Worth N200m
The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has seized substandard aluminum sheets worth over N200 million from aluminum companies in Uyo,...
Capri-Sun 100ml Pack Excites Consumers
Chi Limited, makers of the newly introduced Capri-Sun 100ml, has disclosed that at a retail price of N50, its consumers...
US To Commence Deportation Of Illegal Migrants July 4
US President, Donald Trump, has disclosed that deportation of undocumented migrants will begin after July 4. Trump had tweeted, before...
Air Peace Pilot Clarifies Lagos, Port Harcourt Incidents
Leading Nigeria’s airline, Air Peace, on Thursday, put to rest, some knotty issues surrounding recent incidents at the Lagos and...
Ex-militants Call For OverhaulOf Amnesty Programme
The United Ex Freedom Fighters Forum have called for the complete overhauling of the Amnesty Programme with a view to...
Sokoto Water Board Spends 120m Monthly – AGM
Sokoto State Water Board (SSWB) spends over 120million naira as monthly running cost in its continued effort towards supplying safe...
NAF Destroys Insurgents’ Hideouts In Gobara, Bakassi
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed terrorists’ hideouts and...
MOST POPULAR
- CRIME9 hours ago
Bandits Terrorising Us Now Hungry – Emir
- COVER STORIES9 hours ago
Pupils, Workers Abandon FG-built Almajiri Schools
- POLITICS9 hours ago
Nomination Forms: APC Coalition Group Seek Refund Of Funds To Aspirants.
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
NRC, Ghana Deny $2bn Railway Contract
- NEWS8 hours ago
TB Joshua Pulls 40,000 To Mount Precipice
- COVER STORIES9 hours ago
Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF Protest Killing Of Nigerians In S’Africa
- NEWS9 hours ago
Adamawa Govt Inaugurates 6-Man State Livestock Transformation C’ttee
- NEWS9 hours ago
Benue Assembly Backs Ortom, Rejects Ruga Settlements