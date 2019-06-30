SON Confiscates Substandard Aluminum Sheets Worth N200m

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has seized substandard aluminum sheets worth over N200 million from aluminum companies in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State Capital.

The director, Inspectorate and Compliance Directorate, Mr Obiora Manafa, said this while fielding questions from newsmen after evacuating substandard aluminum roofing sheet products at Tevoli Aluminum factory at Ikot Oku Ikono junction in Uyo, on Friday.

Manafa said that the SON was on a nationwide mission to save the lives and hard earned resources of Nigerians.

He stressed that the organisation was out to discourage the importation of substandard products into the country, and warned the perpetrators to discontinue from the practice.

He explained that the minimum standard required is 0.4mm instead of 0.25mm which the company was using for the production of roofing aluminum sheets.

“We are here to evacuate substandard roofing sheets found here. We have aluminum-roofing sheets and galvanised roofing sheets. In this case, we have seen aluminum-roofing sheets that are below the minimum required standard.”

He, however, said that SON has formed a task force with Galvanized Iron and Steel Manufacturers Association (GISMA), and Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) with a 13-point reference that would help checkmate the influx of substandard products into Nigerian markets.