Sultan, CAN President Lead PMB’s Probe Panel On Communal Clashes

President Muhammadu Buhari has begun consultations for an inclusive stakeholder committee that will thoroughly interrogate issues that fuel communal conflicts across the country and proffer lasting solutions to age-old disagreements that have claimed numerous lives and property.

A statement by presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, noted that the probe panel will pay special attention to the Tiv/Jukun relationship in Benue and Taraba states.

According to Shehu, the president is disturbed by communal clashes that have destroyed many lives and property, altered the destinies of families, and raised the profile of insecurity in the country by promoting generational tensions.

He explained that the committee, which will work with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, will include traditional rulers, religious bodies (specifically the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs), age groups, market/farmer/hunters associations, local and state government officials, and relevant security agencies.

“President Buhari believes Nigeria’s cultural diversity remains her greatest strength when properly harnessed and harmonized with a collective vision for unity, peace and shared prosperity,” he said, even as he urged more patience as the government identifies and works towards creating more understanding among various groups..

ECOWAS Leaders Reaffirm Commitment To End Terrorism

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja joined other leaders from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) sub-region to reaffirm their commitment to ending terrorism in the sub region.

They also demanded new strategies on how to halt the growing insecurity in the sub-region.

The president of ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, in his address during the 55th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, stressed the need for partners in the international community to help the commission end its growing security challenges.

Brou suggested an extraordinary summit in the near future on the fight against terrorism, noting that such meeting will pave the way for specific measures and actions by the commission in its anti-terrorism fight.

“The burden of funding the fight against this growing insecurity on the budgets of Member States has reached levels which compromise national financial equilibrium and funding for social and economic development.

“In truth, given the trans-border nature of the phenomenon and its negative impact on the Member States and the Community, the regional response also requires the support of all our partners in the international community.

“I should therefore like to propose to your august body, to convene an extraordinary summit in the near future on the fight against terrorism. This would afford you the opportunity to consider specific measures and actions to give full effect to initiatives already taken in Members States and at regional level,” he said.

Why declaring the meeting open, President Muhammadu Buhari bemoaned the recurring incidents of inter-communal clashes, herders-farmers conflicts, banditry and terrorist attacks within the ECOWAS region.

Buhari observed that these threats have consequences on peaceful co-existence among the people, adding that it also undermines efforts in achieving full regional integration among the Member States.

He said, “Despite the overall appreciable progress we have made, particularly in the field of political governance, our sub-region continues to face considerable security challenges. We are all witnesses to the recurring incidents of inter-communal clashes, herders-farmers conflicts, banditry and terrorist attacks in all our countries,” he said.

He further underscored the need for the adoption of a common strategy at the national and regional levels to combat the threats of insecurity, as well as relentless efforts to protect peace-loving people and their properties.

“Taking into account the transnational nature of the threats confronting us, the need for the adoption of a common strategy at the national and regional level to combat them has become imperative.

“By so doing, we will reinforce our actions and resources for a more effective response to protect our citizens and secure our common space.

“We should send a strong and unified message to the perpetrators of violence that we are resolute in our collective determination to confront and defeat them,” he said.

In his speech, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel, Mohammed Ibn Chambas, said that more efforts should be made in addressing the root causes of violent extremism, terrorism and other conflicts in the sub-region.

He also supported the establishment of the Lake Chad Governors’ Forum for regional cooperation on the stabilisation, peace-building, and sustainable development intervention in the region affected by Boko Haram.