Total Health Trust Emerges 2019 Best HMO

Total Health Trust Limited has, for the third time in four years, emerged winner of the Nigeria Healthcare Excellence Awards 2019 (NHEA).

Total Health Trust Limited received the award for the Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) of the Year category, a position keenly contested by other nominated HMOs including Avon HMO, AXA Mansard, Hygeia HMO and Redcare HMO.

The annual Nigeria Healthcare Excellence Awards 2019, which held at the weekend at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, was the sixth edition of the event, which started in 2014.

The annual event is organised as an initiative of Global Health Project and Resources (GHPR) in partnership with Anadach Group, USA, and seeks to recognise outstanding institutions, organisations and personalities within private, public and not-for-profit sectors, who are creating positive impact in the healthcare industry.

Commenting on the achievement, Nick Zaranyika, Total Health Trust Limited’s Chief Executive Officer said: “Winning this award again for the third time in four years is testimony to the fact that we are leading the industry in service delivery of health insurance solutions.

“This award would not have been possible without the support and partnership of our various stakeholders. We are grateful for their continued support and we will continue to work hard to ensure that we maintain and improve on the service we deliver to them.”

The awards evaluation process is undertaken by an independent panel of jurors, site assessment visits, rounds of nominations and voting by healthcare consumers. This objective process has made the NHEA awards both highly coveted and a trusted mark of quality and excellence, which is driving higher standards in service delivery in healthcare.

Other winners at the NHEA 2019 include Professor Oladipo Olujimi Akinkugbe (Lifetime Achievement Award), Lily Hospitals, Warri (Private Healthcare Provider of the Year), Synlab (Private Laboratory Service Provider of the Year), Clinix Healthcare (Radiology Service Provider of the Year) and Access Bank (Outstanding Healthcare SME-Friendly Financial Institution).