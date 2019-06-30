NEWS
Troops Arrest 25 Bandits, Recover Weapons
The Nigerian Army says troops deployed for Operation Harbin Kunama III have, through renewed efforts, busted several kidnap gangs terrorising Isa, Rabbah and Burkusuma communities around Sububu Forest in Sokoto State, as well as in Batsari, Safana and Kankara in Dumburum Forest of Katsina State.
Following this reinvigorated operational strategies and robust anti banditry operations injected into the activities, the troops arrested 25 Kidnap suspects, destroyed camps and motorcycles.
The acting director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, in a statement said troops deployed in Super Camp covering Bena, Jega, Danko and Wasagu encountered and destroyed unconfirmed number of bandits, five bandits’ camps in Gando Forest of Kebbi State.
Items recovered during the operation according to the statement include; eight AK 47 rifles, two General Purpose Machine Guns, two G3 rifles, three dane guns, nine AK 47 magazines, 48 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.
He further commended the gallant officers and soldiers of the Division for their resilience and patriotism in the ongoing operation even as he commends members of various vigilante groups and local hunters for their supportive roles to troops.
He appealed to residents of the areas to always provide useful and timely information to the security agencies for prompt action.
