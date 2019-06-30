“UN Summit Making Progress On Climate Crisis”

The UN climate talks in the city of Bonn, Germany ended with little progress made in advancing real solutions to the global climate crisis.

Philip Jakpor, head of Media and Campaigns, Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria has stated in a statement.

He said, “We face another dangerous reality: governments have failed yet again to deliver what the world needs for real climate action. Across policy areas, instead of action, the ills of corporate interference and influence were on full display.

According to him, parties had an opportunity to finally begin to root out the corrosive influence of the fossil fuel industry. But instead, Trump’s delegation, along with Australia and other Global North countries, went to new lows to prevent the undue and proven influence of the fossil fuel industry from even being acknowledged – let alone addressed. Time and again, the US has gone out of its way to undermine the talks on behalf of the fossil fuel industry. The result was an injustice – not only for governments and civil society – but also for people around the world who desperately need real climate action.

This is what corporate capture looks like when it’s threatened. And that’s why this policy is so vital for the future of this process. In the end, a small minority of countries with clear ties to the fossil fuel industry was able to drown out the demands of almost 50 Global South countries and four civil society constituencies at this meeting.

But the call to kick polluters out is not confined to the walls of the UNFCCC. Following the call from countries collectively representing more than 70 per cent of the world’s population, over 600,000 people and hundreds of organisations in more than 130 countries are ensuring this call is inescapable from the UN Climate Summit in September to COP25 in December.”

Sriram Madhusoodanan, deputy campaigns director at Corporate Accountability:

“Although the obstruction of polluting corporations and the governments in their pockets was on full display at these talks, Global South governments fighting for climate justice seized every opportunity to prioritise the real climate action needed to keep warming below 1.5 degrees. In the Article 6 negotiations, historically overrun by industry interests, governments began to expand the toolbox of policies that don’t rely on polluter-backed policies, like markets.