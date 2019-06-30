NEWS
Vietnam, EU Sign Landmark Free Trade Deal
The European Union signed a landmark free trade deal with Vietnam on Sunday, the first of its kind with a developing country in Asia,
The deal,paving the way for tariff reductions on 99 per cen of goods between the bloc and the Southeast Asian country, the countries announced the deal in a statement.
It still needs the approval of the European Parliament, which is not given as some lawmakers are concerned about Vietnam’s human rights record.
The European Union has described the EU Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) as “the most ambitious free trade deal ever concluded with a developing country”.
MOST READ
Vietnam, EU Sign Landmark Free Trade Deal
The European Union signed a landmark free trade deal with Vietnam on Sunday, the first of its kind with a...
US-North Korea: Trump, Kim In Symbolic DMZ Meeting
Donald Trump has become the first sitting US president to set foot in North Korea, after meeting Kim Jong-un in...
Insecurity: Kwara Speaker Seeks Collaboration With Security Chiefs
The Speaker, Kwara state House of Assembly,Hon. Salihu Danladi has decried the growing insecurity in the country. He opined that...
How To Know You Are In A Toxic Relationship
When you are in love, a lot of things tend to go unnoticed. Your head is in the cloud and...
Fresh Furore Over Federal Lawmaker’s Jumbo Package
TOPE FAYEHUN writes on the controversy over the contentious jumbo salary and allowance of National Assembly members which resurfaced last...
When Political Parties Defend 2019 Polls
TOPE FAYEHUN captures the reactions of stakeholders to the report of the European Union Observers on the 2019 general elections...
Cabinet Nominees And The Task Ahead In Akwa Ibom
The constitution of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s second term cabinet shows a determination to consolidate on his eight-point Completion Agenda with...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES9 hours ago
My Daughter Didn’t Kill Herself, Mother Of Uniben Student Cries Out
- CRIME18 hours ago
Bandits Terrorising Us Now Hungry – Emir
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Pupils, Workers Abandon FG-built Almajiri Schools
- POLITICS17 hours ago
Nomination Forms: APC Coalition Group Seek Refund Of Funds To Aspirants.
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
NRC, Ghana Deny $2bn Railway Contract
- SPORTS6 hours ago
AFCON 2019: Senate President Lawan Heads FG Delegation
- COLUMNS6 hours ago
Decorum Lost Between An Aisle And A Window Seat
- NEWS17 hours ago
TB Joshua Pulls 40,000 To Mount Precipice