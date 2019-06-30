Wole Soyinka Didn’t Respect Elders In His Own Days – Seun Kuti

The internet was agog with the news of a young Nigerian man who ordered Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, out of his seat on board a flight over the weekend. There were different reactions concerning if the guy was wrong or right, while many claimed he had no respect for elders.

Adding his voice to the debate, Seun Kuti, son of late Afrobeats founder, Fela Kuti, reacted to the viral ‘plane seat’ conversation.

Kuti claimed that Soyinka was not bothered about the whole situation because he didn’t respect elders during his youthful days.

In his post he said, “Stop showcasing the Africans trying to make the best out of oppression only, showcase those subverting and trying to topple the system also.”

The young man had also reacted to the viral photo and said he didn’t know who Soyinka was and was happy they met. He also explained that Soyinka was happy that he stood for his right just as he did when he formed his fraternity during his youthful day.