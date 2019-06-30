NEWS
Wole Soyinka Didn’t Respect Elders In His Own Days – Seun Kuti
The internet was agog with the news of a young Nigerian man who ordered Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, out of his seat on board a flight over the weekend. There were different reactions concerning if the guy was wrong or right, while many claimed he had no respect for elders.
Adding his voice to the debate, Seun Kuti, son of late Afrobeats founder, Fela Kuti, reacted to the viral ‘plane seat’ conversation.
Kuti claimed that Soyinka was not bothered about the whole situation because he didn’t respect elders during his youthful days.
In his post he said, “Stop showcasing the Africans trying to make the best out of oppression only, showcase those subverting and trying to topple the system also.”
The young man had also reacted to the viral photo and said he didn’t know who Soyinka was and was happy they met. He also explained that Soyinka was happy that he stood for his right just as he did when he formed his fraternity during his youthful day.
MOST READ
Wole Soyinka Didn’t Respect Elders In His Own Days – Seun Kuti
The internet was agog with the news of a young Nigerian man who ordered Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, out of...
Court Dismisses Justice Ofili’s Objections To Trial
Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court in Lagos, yesterday, dismissed a preliminary objection brought before him by a...
FG To Eradicate HIV/AIDs By 2030- Min Of Health
The national director, HIV/AIDs Division, Federal Ministry of Health, Mr Araoye Segilola, restated the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s commitment to...
Troops Kill 15 Bandits In Zamfara
Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have again killed 15 bandits terrorising innocent citizens in Dansadau district of Zamfara State. This...
Nigeria Will Continue To Support ICC – PMB
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, in Abuja, said that Nigeria will continue to support the International Criminal Court (ICC) as much...
Corps Member Spends N.2m To Deworm 2,000 Children In Bida
A Batch C 2018 youth corps member, Dr Oyetunji Niyi-Isaiah, serving at Federal Medical Centre, Bida in Niger State, has...
Embattled COZA Pastor Fatoyinbo Cancels Upcoming Programme As Protests Gain Ground
Senior pastor of the Commonwealth or Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo has cancelled the church’s upcoming week-long programme as protests...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
My Daughter Didn’t Kill Herself, Mother Of Uniben Student Cries Out
- CRIME21 hours ago
Bandits Terrorising Us Now Hungry – Emir
- POLITICS20 hours ago
Nomination Forms: APC Coalition Group Seek Refund Of Funds To Aspirants.
- COVER STORIES21 hours ago
Pupils, Workers Abandon FG-built Almajiri Schools
- NEWS1 hour ago
ECOWAS Adopts ECO As Name Of Single Currency
- SPORTS9 hours ago
AFCON 2019: Senate President Lawan Heads FG Delegation
- COLUMNS9 hours ago
Decorum Lost Between An Aisle And A Window Seat
- COVER STORIES21 hours ago
NRC, Ghana Deny $2bn Railway Contract