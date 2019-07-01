$2.1bn Malabu Scam: Adoke Files Fresh Suit To Stop Arrest

Justice Danladi Senchi of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court will today entertain an ex parte order by former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke seeking to prevent his arrest over his involvement in the $2.1bn Malabu Oil scam.

Adoke in an ex parte motion filed by his counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) prayed the court to restrain the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) or any other law enforcement agency , from arresting or detaining him.

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Jabi, Abuja had ordered arrest of Adoke, a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Dan Etete and four others.

Others affected by the court’s arrest warrant are: Raph Wezels, Casula Roberto, Pujato Stefeno, Burrato Sebastino and Aliyu Abubakar.

But Ozekhome in the ex parte motion argued that the fresh warrant of arrest issued on the 29th of April, against his client was done during the pendency of Adoke’s motion on notice dated 24th April, which has challenged the earlier warrant of arrest issued against the Applicant by this Honoaurable court on the 17th of April, pending the hearing and determination of the notice of application filed along with this application.

In a separate motion seeking to enforce his fundamental human rights , Adoke urged the court to declare that the warrant of arrest issued by the EFCC on the 29th of April, despite the pendency of an application challenging the jurisdiction of the court, to direct the issuance of the said warrant of arrest, earlier filed and served on them on the 24th of April.

“The Respondent notwithstanding the pendency of the said application issued a warrant of arrest against the Applicant.

“The Warrant of arrest issued against the Applicant by the Respondents infringes upon the fundamental rights of the Applicant. The Applicant is entitled to the reliefs sought herein against the Respondents for the enforcement of his fundamental rights,” Ozekhome said.