2 Dead, Many Missing In Lagos Boat Accident

At least two people have been confirmed dead, while three others were rescued in the passenger boat accident that occurred at Ipakan Boat Jetty, Egbin Ikorodu area of the state.

LEADERSHIP gathered that many people were still missing in the overloaded 20-people capacity passengers’ boat that was Badore, Ajah bound.

Confirming the tragic incident, the Chief Executive Officer of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA),Dr Oke -Osanyintolu who is leading rescue operations said the overloaded boat was overturned by heavy sea current on Saturday at Ikorodu area of the state.

He said, “A boat mishap occurred at Ipakan Boat Jetty, Egbin, Ikorodu area of the state. Investigations conducted revealed that the boat was enroute Badore (Ajah) to Egbin (Ikorodu) with between 17 and 21 passengers on board.

“The boat allegedly capsized due to overloading. It was gathered that the boat was overturned by the heavy current.

“ Three persons were rescued and were taken to hospital. Unfortunately, the lifeless body of an adult female, identified as Aniyikaye Oluwaseunfunmi, 40 years old and unnamed person were found by the Agency’s response team.”

As of the time of filing this report, rescue and recovery efforts was still ongoing for the other missing passengers by LASEMA , Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) officials and the Marine Police.