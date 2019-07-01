NEWS
2019 Hajj: Kwara Pilgrims Board Inoculates Over 2,000 Intending Pilgrims
The Kwara Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board on Monday, concluded the inoculation and medical screening for over 2,000 intending pilgrims travelling with the Board for 2019 Hajj.
eports that the medical screening which lasted for three days, was conducted for intending pilgrims from the three Senatorial districts of the state.
The intending pilgrims during the medical screening undergone blood test, urine test, yellow fever, cerebro spinal meningitis test and pregnancy test for all female intending pilgrims.
Alhaji Mohammed Tunde-Jimoh, the Executive Secretary of the Board while speaking with NAN at the Hajj Transit camp in llorin, venue of the exercise, said the creening was part of Saudi Arabia authority’s requirement for issuance of visas.
According to him, the exercise will also afford the board the opportunity to identify intending pilgrims who are medically sound to undertake the holy pilgrimage.
He described Hajj rites as cumbersome, addiny that thet exercise could only be carried out by medically fit persons.
Tunde-Jimoh said the board would not hesitate to disqualify any of the intending pilgrims who are not medically fit or carrying pregnancy.
“At the end of the screening, if we discover that any of the intending pilgrims cannot undergo the rigorous activities at the Holy land, they will be disqualified from participating.
“Also, whoever among the female intending pilgrims that is pregnant will be automatically disqualified,’’ he said.
Tunde-Jimoh directed that all aged intending Pilgrims should be accompanied by their children or relative to carry out Hajj rites successfully.
Some of the intending pilgrims including; Alhaji Gazali Adeniyi-Jimoh of the state Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development commended the board for the peaceful conduct of the exercise.
The boardhad also organised series of enlightenment programmes for the over 2,000 intending pilgrims from the across the 16 local government areas of the state. (NAN)
